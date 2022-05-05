Numismatic Literary Guild Appoints Patrick Ian Perez Executive Director

The executive board of the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) has appointed Patrick Ian Perez as Executive Director of the organization. He succeeds Charles Morgan, who has served in the position since April 2021.

A professional numismatist since 2008, Perez is the Vice President of Content and Development for CDN Publishing, publishers of Monthly Greysheet, CAC Rare Coin Market Review, Greensheet, and other numismatic reference guides.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity and am optimistic about the future of the NLG,” said Perez. “Numismatic writing and research are very important to the industry, and I look forward to collaborating with as many people as possible to advance the NLG mission.”

Outgoing Executive Director Morgan, Editor-in-Chief of CoinWeek, said, “Patrick takes the position at an important time for the organization. As the hobby continues to evolve in surprising ways, it is important to have innovative leaders. Patrick has the full confidence of me and the board. We know that he will continue to move the NLG forward.”

The NLG has begun accepting entries for its annual awards competition that is open to any paid-up NLG as of May 1, 2022. The deadline for submitting entries to Awards Coordinator David W. Lange is June 4. Awards categories, rules, and entry submission information can be found online at www.NLGonline.org/news/2022-numismatic-literary-guild-awards-competition.

The NLG Board of Directors includes members Bob Fritsch, Ron Guth, Dr. Ursula Kampmann, Michael Shutterly, Mel Wacks, and Doug Winter. Maurice Rosen serves as Treasurer and Walter Ostromecki serves as Secretary.

* * *

The Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) is a nonprofit organization open to all full-time or part-time editors, authors, writers, bloggers, and content producers who cover news and feature stories about all forms of money, medals, and tokens as collectibles. For information about becoming an NLG member, visit www.NLGonline.org/membership/.

