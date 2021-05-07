Just 10 specialists have received the award during the last 40 years

Mark Borckardt, Senior Cataloger and Senior Numismatist at Heritage Auctions, has been awarded The Herbert Silberman Award by the Early American Coppers Club (EAC). The award is the EAC’s highest honor and is presented to individuals who have shown exceptional service to their fellow members and to numismatics in general.

Just 10 people have been granted the award during the last 40 years. In addition to Borckardt, longtime Heritage client and friend Denis Loring also received the award this year. The EAC is a community of collectors and researchers with a passion for the early copper coinage of the United States. Borckardt currently serves as the Early American Coppers’ National Historian.

“This is well-earned recognition for Mark, a specialist who has dedicated his life to furthering the advancement of numismatic knowledge and research,” said Todd Imhof, Vice President of Heritage Auctions.

The award is named after the EAC’s creator, Herbert A. Silberman, who founded the club in 1967 along with 93 charter members.

Previous award recipients include:

C. Douglas Smith, 1981

Thomas D. Reynolds, 2000

Rod Burress, 2003

Harry Salyards, 2011

Del Bland, 2014

Chris McCawley and Bob Grellman, 2016

Jack Young, 2018

Denis Loring, 2021

