Submissions Accepted for ANA Club Publications Competition

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 Barbara J. Gregory Outstanding Club Publications ANA competition. Awards will be presented in four categories: local, regional, specialty, and electronic. The contest is open to member clubs that are current with their ANA dues, and do not have an elected or salaried ANA officer as editor or assistant editor. Completed submissions must be received by April 1.

Submissions must include a complete set of 2021 publications or three different emailed samples of online publications from 2021. Also required are the category of submission (local, regional, specialty, or electronic); the editor’s name; and the name, address, phone number, and email address of the submitter.

Judging Criteria

Publications are rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (1-poor, 5-excellent) in the following areas: General appearance/appeal; consistency of format; neatness/readability; presentation of club-related news; presentation of numismatic/scholarly information; aptness/quality of illustrations; and originality/creativity.

The size of the club and the amount of funds expended is not a factor in judging.

Completed electronic entries for this ANA competition can be emailed to [email protected]. All others should be sent to:

Outstanding Club Publications Competition

ANA Publications Department

c/o Olivia McCommons

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Honors will be presented at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

To view the submission guide online and to see past winners, visit money.org/outstanding-club-publications. For more information, contact [email protected].

About the ANA

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational numismatic organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit www.money.org.

