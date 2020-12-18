Coronavirus also impacts planning for 2021 Summer Seminar

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) Board of Governors voted on December 16 to officially cancel the Phoenix National Money Show, scheduled for March 11-13, 2021, due to heightened coronavirus concerns. The vote was 7-2, with the majority of the Board expressing concerns about the Association’s inability to assure the safety of its members, dealers, staff, and visitors.

Because of Arizona’s current restrictions on indoor gatherings, the show would have been significantly smaller had the Board voted to move forward. The bourse would have been reduced in size, and educational programming and meetings would have moved online. The Phoenix Convention Center informed the ANA the day after its Board meeting that all events through February 28, 2021, would be canceled, leaving events such as the Association’s National Money Show in mid-March in an uncertain situation.

“Although we share the disappointment of collectors and dealers in canceling the Phoenix National Money Show, it is the right decision given the wide range of uncertainties we currently face,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “We’re appreciative of Kagin’s Auctions, the official convention auctioneer, for their understanding and support of this decision.”

Kiick indicated the ANA will explore the feasibility of hosting a virtual conference in May.

Dealers who have reserved tables for the show will be contacted directly by the ANA convention team.

“To mitigate the influx of calls and emails, dealers will be contacted by phone within the next week to discuss the option of a future credit towards an ANA show or a refund,” says Brianna Victor, ANA events director.

Hotel room reservations within the reserved block in the Hyatt Regency Phoenix (877-803-7534) and Hampton Inn & Suites (602-710-1240), along with reservations made with lodging properties outside the block, will need to be canceled by collectors directly with the properties.

The Board will explore the possibility of revisiting Phoenix for a future National Money Show – possibly as early as March 2023 – to capitalize on the planning from the staff and local host committee that already was in place, and to avoid a cancelation penalty from the convention center.

2021 Summer Seminar Planning Complicated by Coronavirus

Also discussed at the Dec. 16 ANA Board meeting was the status of the 2021 Summer Seminar, scheduled for June 19-24 (Session 1) and June 26-July 1 (Session 2).

Colorado College – the site of the annual Summer Seminar for decades – informed the ANA recently that it will not be hosting events on its campus in 2021 due to the coronavirus, compelling the ANA to research alternative locations. (The Colorado College campus is adjacent to ANA headquarters).

Two alternative locations were presented to the Board for consideration: The Antlers (a Wyndham Hotel) in Colorado Springs – located a mere eight blocks from the ANA, and the University of Denver (DU) – a 35-minute drive from Denver International Airport.

The Board recognized the advantage of having the Summer Seminar in close proximity to ANA headquarters to allow students access to its facilities. However, the $128,000 deficit the ANA would incur to host the event at The Antlers was deemed too big of a hit to the Association’s budget, which is already challenged due to the cancelation of the 2020 World’s Fair of Money and the 2021 National Money Show.

The Board voted 9-0 to eliminate The Antlers from consideration.

According to ANA Executive Director Kiick, in order to plan appropriately for the event, the Board will need to vote at its January 19 meeting whether it prefers to move the event to DU or conduct the event online.

