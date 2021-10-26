PCGS is now the Official Grading Service for the Central States Numismatic Society

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has entered into an important partnership agreement with the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) and the CSNS annual convention.

Underscoring the importance of the partnership, it is the first time PCGS has entered into this kind of agreement with any coin show not affiliated with its parent company, Collectors Universe, Inc. Central States officials are planning to expand their convention starting with the 2022 show.

“What especially excites me about this new relationship with PCGS is that we’ll be working together to find new and better ways to serve the numismatic community,” said CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd. “PCGS is now the Official Grading Service for the Central States Numismatic Society. This will involve all categories of numismatic coins and paper money, including U.S. and world coins, ancients, and U.S. and world banknotes.”

“PCGS and Collectors Universe will also be the Official Supplier of Grading and Authentication for sports-related items as well as numismatic items for the CSNS convention,” he added.

“PCGS has been a long-time supporter of the Central States Numismatic Society and we are excited to legitimize our relationship through a formal partnership,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “We are committed to bringing leading authentication and grading services to the bourse floor in addition to exciting and engaging displays. This partnership is the perfect example of two powerful entities within our hobby combining forces to drive education and provide the best services possible to collectors of all experience levels.”

The next CSNS convention will be conducted April 26-30, 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Dr., in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. That is the site of previous CSNS conventions in recent years.

There will be a 2022 PNG Day for the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) and its invited guests. Additional information about that event will be announced in the coming weeks.

“After the disappointing cancellations of our conventions the past two years because of the pandemic, we now are eagerly preparing for a major ‘welcome back’ event in 2022,” stated Shepherd.

“We will be enlarging the show with a bigger bourse floor area to conveniently accommodate more dealers and visitors. Official auctions will be conducted by both Heritage Auctions and Legend Rare Coin Auctions in conjunction with the 2022 CSNS convention. Positive Protection, Inc. will be providing security,” he explained.

Applications for dealer tables and for entering exhibits as well as hotel reservation information and the schedule of events will soon be posted on the CSNS website at www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org/convention.

