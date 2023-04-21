World's Fair of Money Medal by Jamie Franki Honors Pittsburgh

The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money is being hosted at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 8-12. The show brings coin collectors together from all over the world, featuring hundreds of dealers, auctions, displays of rare treasures, educational opportunities, and more.

To commemorate this year’s show, medallic artist Jamie Franki has designed a medal with the theme “The City of Bridges”. Situated at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers, Pittsburgh’s unique geographic location earned it the distinction of having more bridges than any other city in the world – 446 to be exact.

The obverse of the World’s Fair of Money medal features a stylized rendering of Pittsburgh’s iconic Andy Warhol Bridge as a backdrop to a flock of birds in flight. Symbolizing our freedom to convene together in a group, the flock breathes life into and adds additional depth and movement to the static and geometric depiction of the bridge. The reverse features a “circle of bridges” motif containing the AMERICAN NUMISMATIC ASSOCIATION and the customary information about the convention and event dates. The names of Pittsburgh’s three rivers are included as an important educational element.

Medals are available to purchase in bronze, 1.5″ with black and gold drape for $22.50, 2.75″ medal for $70; or as a two-medal set, 1.5″ bronze medal and 1.5″ silver medal, for $155 USD. To order a medal, please visit money.org/wfm/convention-medal. For large quantity orders, call (800) 514-2646. Collectible pre-orders are not available for pickup at the show.

Collectibles will be mailed after Aug. 30, 2023.

An emeritus associate professor of illustration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Franki has enjoyed a long consultative relationship with the ANA, for whom he has designed and sculpted several World’s Fair of Money and National Money Show medals. He says that each time he collaborates on a piece, he strives “to research and develop a beautiful keepsake about the convention host city as a handheld history lesson.”

Franki got his start in numismatic art as a designer in the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. In 2005, his American Bison nickel reverse design was selected for a six-month minting. This nickel garnered a COTY (Coin of the Year) Award as the Most Popular World Coin of 2005. In January of 2006, his Jefferson 1800 nickel obverse design began its long-term run gracing America’s new and historic forward-facing circulation coin.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions, and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

