Stacks Bowers Auctions
HomeModern Coins

“$10,000” Susan B. Anthony Dollar in New Beavis & Butthead

By CoinWeek
Butthead inspects a Susan B. Anthony dollar. Image: Paramount / Adobe Stock.
Butthead inspects a Susan B. Anthony dollar. Image: Paramount / Adobe Stock.

The premiere of the second season of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead revival premiered on the Paramount+ streaming network on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with two new episodes. The second episode featured a hilarious segment titled “Old Man Beavis”, where the two high-school rejects concoct a less-than-considered scheme to make Beavis look like an old man so that he can buy some beer from the local convenience store.

The shaggy dog story meanders away from the mission at hand and finds Beavis, with his coiffed hair and chin spray-painted white, as the center of attention at the Sunset Acres Assisted Living Care Center. After Beavis catches the attention of a “thirsty” senior, he finds himself sitting at the edge of her bed, on the precipice of scoring for the first time. Naturally, that’s when Butthead barges in and interrupts the proceedings.

“You were supposed to be getting us beer,  butthole!” Butthead says as he looks at Beavis, scornfully.

The woman is nonplussed and assumes that Butthead is “old man” Beavis’ grandson. She reaches into her pocket and hands Butthead a Susan B. Anthony dollar.

Beavis orders Butthead to scram, telling him that he’s about to score with this “weird old lady”.

Butthead asserts that Beavis is mistaken, telling Beavis “no way, she wants to score with me. She just gave me this silver coin that probably cost $10,000”.

From a numismatic point of view, the bit is funny because it invokes a largely forgotten failure of a dollar coin (although the “weird old lady” would have seen them circulate back in the day) and it shows that the writers of the episode had just enough knowledge of coin collecting to get all of the facts about the composition and the value of the coin wrong in just the right way.

 

See the segment for yourself above or on YouTube.

Previous article
Second Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Mercury Glacier
Next article
World’s Fair of Money Medal by Jamie Franki Honors Pittsburgh

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What Not Live Online Auctions

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.