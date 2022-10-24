Mike Byers Mint Error News - Washington Quarter Struck on Half Eagle Gold Coin

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

UNIQUE GOLD QUARTER

1970-S Proof Washington 25¢

Overstruck on 1898 Liberty $5 Gold Coin

8.3 Grams

NGC PF 66

This gold Washington quarter is far and beyond the most incredible modern United States Mint error ever to be discovered. The closest six-figure modern U.S. Mint error is the famous $1 Sacagawea/Quarter Mule, of which there are over 20 known and sell for between $100k and $250k USD.

This Proof Gold Washington quarter was overstruck on an 1898 $5 Liberty gold coin. Under magnification, the date (1898) is fully visible on the reverse above the words QUARTER DOLLAR. Parts of the $5 Liberty design are visible on both the obverse and the reverse. The coin is in Gem Proof condition and it is amazing that after 50 years, it still looks like it was struck yesterday.

Proof coins are struck by technicians who hand-feed the blanks into special presses. They are produced, examined, and packaged using extreme quality control. It is very unusual to find major Proof errors. A few broadstrikes, off-centers, double strikes (in collar), and off-metals have been found in sealed Proof sets. Proof errors are aggressively sought after by many error collectors.

A very small group of Proof errors recently came from a collection that was auctioned by the State of California. The U.S. Secret Service inspected and released this collection to the State of California determining that it was legal to own. The State of California then auctioned the collection and it has been dispersed since the sale.

There are no equals in the history of modern U.S. coins. This is the only modern issued U.S. coin that was struck as a mint error in GOLD, whether on a blank or previously struck on a U.S. gold coin.

Recently, a U.S. 1913 Buffalo nickel struck in gold on a $5 Indian planchet sold for $400,000. Also recently, one of two known Pan-Pac half dollars struck in gold sold for $750,000.

There are also six U.S. Indian Head cents known that were struck on $2.50 quarter eagle gold planchets, certified by either PCGS or NGC. These are valued from $250k to $400k and are seldom offered for sale.

This unique U.S. gold quarter, authenticated and certified by NGC as Proof 66, belongs as the centerpiece and highlight of any collection of U.S. mint errors or unique numismatic rarities.

* * *