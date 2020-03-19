The latest publication on so-called dollars by Jeff Shevlin and Bill Hyder, So-Called Dollars from the Pacific Coast Expositions, won awards at the 2019 American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money in Chicago as the Best Book of the Year on medals and tokens. So-called dollars are medals struck to commemorate events in United States history.

Q. David Bowers in his preface for the book states:

“With it’s captivating narrative, color pictures, and other details you will have an ‘I am here’ experience when reading about the expositions… I suspect this will be a dangerous book to own – for it might compel you to collect so-called dollars.”

So-called dollars are certainly becoming a hot topic of interest in numismatics. Since coin shows and so many other events have been canceled due to the coronavirus, now is the perfect time to pick up a good book and learn about the great International Expositions that helped develop our country. This is a story book about the eight expositions that were held on the Pacific Coast of the United States and the fascinating medals struck there.

Hardbound, 8 ½ x 11, 300-page, full color editions are $59.95 USD. A signed and numbered collector’s leather-bound edition with a medal encased in the cover that was struck from the original dies engraved by George T. Morgan for the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, limited to 100 copies, is available for $149.95. Shipping is $4.50 per book.

Published in conjunction with the book is the So-Called Dollar Collectors Pocket Price Guide, which has photos of every medal, the compositions they were struck in, rarity information and values in five different grades. It is available for $19.95.

To order their latest award-winning book, please visit the web site www.So-CalledDollar.com The book is also available on eBay or by contacting Jeff at SoCalledGuy@hotmail.com or (916) 955-2569.

You can also purchase Jeff and Bill’s other books on so-called dollars at CoinWeek Supplies.

