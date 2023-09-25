CoinWeek Podcast #182: A New Coin Show Debuts in Music City

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan talks to Gary Adkins and Col. Steve Ellsworth–two past presidents of the American Numismatic Association (ANA)–about the inaugural International Money Exposition (IMEX), a brand new coin show the two have put together that will be held at the Music City Convention Center on October 26-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. They discuss what went into making IMEX happen and what the coin show has to offer both the new and the seasoned collector (and dealer).

