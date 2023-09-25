Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
CoinWeek Podcast #182: A New Coin Show Debuts in Music City

CoinWeek Podcast #182: A New Coin Show Debuts in Music City

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan talks to Gary Adkins and Col. Steve Ellsworth–two past presidents of the American Numismatic Association (ANA)–about the inaugural International Money Exposition (IMEX), a brand new coin show the two have put together that will be held at the Music City Convention Center on October 26-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. They discuss what went into making IMEX happen and what the coin show has to offer both the new and the seasoned collector (and dealer).

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS – Join PCGS at the IMEX in Nashville for insight authentication and grading – of your rare coins. PCGS will also take home your banknote submissions. Meet the expert Steve Feltner on Friday October 27 from 10:30 to 12:30. For more information, visit www.pcgs.com.

