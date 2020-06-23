<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #136: Coins to Conserve a Monument

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

Joining us in this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast is Holly Rotondi, Executive Director of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.

Holly is working with a bipartisan group of legislators to shepherd the creation of a new commemorative coin program to support the conservation of the National World War II Memorial.

The National World War II Memorial was dedicated on May 29, 2004, and honors the 16 million Americans who served in the war. The site is beautiful and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Time and the tremendous popularity of the memorial have taken a toll on the monument and some repairs are necessary to preserve its beauty for years to come. In our conversation, you will learn about the effort to get a commemorative coin bill passed and what it’s like working on a bill at the ground level.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS.

Speaking of commemorative coins, exclusive PCGS 2020 Basketball Commemorative Coin Labels and Boxes are available.

PCGS is the exclusive Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coin Grading & Authentication Partner.

Either submit your coins directly or buy graded coins with PCGS’ premium insert labels from your favorite authorized dealers today.

You knew that Hall of Famer Michael Jordan wasn’t going to miss when he landed the final shot against the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA finals- and you can’t miss by protecting your coin in a PCGS holder. Visit www.pcgs.com to learn more.

Visit PCGS.com to learn more.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2020 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the most advanced independent on-line media source for print and video Rare Coin and Currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.

