<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #140: What Made Alexander Great?

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

“This is Mike Markowitz for CoinWeek… asking what made Alexander so Great?”

With these words, ancient coin expert and CoinWeek Podcast guest host Mike Markowitz begins to spin an exciting and informative look at the life of Alexander the Great and what made him such a towering figure in ancient history.

When Alexander died in Babylon in 323 BCE at the age of 32, his empire covered two million square miles and included an estimated 50 million people of many different languages, religions, and cultures. Today, the span of Alexander’s kingdom encompasses modern Greece, Northern Macedonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and a bit of India.

His story is one that shaped the region for centuries and its a story told with great enthusiasm and passion by CoinWeek’s esteemed writer.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS.

This episode of the CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS.

PCGS is proud to announce the upcoming dates of its next PCGS Members Only Show, which will be held from Tuesday to Friday, August 4-7, 2020 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The PCGS Members Only Show is a great event with many of your favorite PCGS dealers represented. Also on site are PCGS’ world-class graders, who will be there to grade your coins on-site!

Of course, you will want to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions and the organizers will be following enhanced health and safety measures. To learn more about this important event, go to www.pcgs.com to learn more.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2020 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the most advanced independent on-line media source for print and video Rare Coin and Currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.