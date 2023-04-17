Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

* * *

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan talks to Tom Uram, a former member of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) and the current President of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN).

Tom is an example of the power and possibilities that exist within the coin collecting hobby. He has worked tirelessly over the years to bring excitement to coin collecting, and as a result, he will be the next President of the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

Tom is a doer. His dedication is evidenced by his role in the CCAC, his heading of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, and his efforts to get the United States Congress to authorize the 2021 Morgan and Peace dollar bullion coins program.

Charles and Tom have a candid conversation about the hobby, how to grow it, and how we get more active collectors to be active members of the broader coin culture.

* * *

* * *

