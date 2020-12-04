<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #237: The Gold Standard in Kubrick’s The Shining

* * *

Numismatics can pop up anywhere and in this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, we take a very unexpected turn and discuss one of several embedded symbolic themes of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1980 horror film The Shining.

The film The Shining is based on Stephen King’s horror novel of the same name but has a number of unique storytelling elements of its own. King famously disapproved of Kubrick’s treatment, but that hasn’t stopped the film from becoming a landmark in its own right. CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan first saw The Shining when he was a youngster, probably too young to deal with the sinister ghost story and he says the film has haunted him ever since.

In this Podcast, Charles interviews Rob Ager, a popular YouTuber and film analyst whose channel Collative Learning breaks down films to a granular level. Just the kind of YouTube wormhole you late night insomniacs might be looking for once you’ve put away your last bottle of jewel luster and air-dried your last batch of tarnished Morgan dollars.

Rob has produced a fascinating series of videos about The Shining and Kubrick’s use of Gold Standard symbolism and we wanted to talk to him about it.

Get ready to get creeped out… next, on the CoinWeek Podcast.

* * *

* * *

