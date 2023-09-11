Collup Collection a Key Highlight at Heritage U.S. Paper Money Auctions

The Collup Collection of U.S. Paper Money

Think of the criteria that make specific banknotes appeal to serious collectors. The list would certainly include rarity, grade, high denomination, and limited times being available to the public.

All of those factors come together in a Fr. 1133-D $1,000 1918 Federal Reserve Note PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ from the Thomas Collup Collection, a magnificent note that is tied for the finest-graded of all large-size thousands, regardless of type, that is among the top attractions at Heritage Auctions’ Long Beach Expo US Currency Signature Auction September 13-15. This auction marks the first time Heritage ever has offered a 1918 $1,000 at this grade level.

“This is an exceptional note, one that has been off the market for about 30 years and will become an immediate centerpiece in a new collection,” says Dustin Johnston, Vice President of Currency at Heritage Auctions. “Large-denomination banknotes are prized by many collectors, and the rarity and grade put this beautiful example at the top of many wishlists. This design is found on Friedberg numbers 1133-A through 1133b-L; PMG has graded 108 examples in that number range and has given out just one other equal grade, and none higher. This is an absolute must-have for collectors of large-denomination notes.”

The Collup Collection is one of the finest assemblages, in terms of eye appeal and technical grades, ever handled at Heritage Auctions; in addition to the coins in this auction, he also compiled an extraordinary archive of paper money, more than 270 lots of which will be in play in Heritage’s World Paper Money Signature Auction November 9.

Other top lots from the collection include, but are not limted to:

Another highlight with an even larger denomination is a Fr. 2231-A $10,000 1934 Federal Reserve Note. PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ, which returns to the auction block for the first time since it was sold in 2005 at Heritage’s FUN auction. PMG has graded just 18 examples of this elusive note, and this magnificent example is tied for the highest-graded. The exceptional quality is even more pronounced considering the fact that among all small-size $10,000 FRNs, PMG has graded only four equal and five higher. Large-denomination always are coveted. The $10,000 note trails only the $100,000 gold certificate issued in 1934, and it was produced only for bank use – not intended for general circulation. The allure of this banknote is only magnified by the low A00000185A serial number and the prized EPQ grade modifier.

Unseen at auction since Heritage’s September 2007 Long Beach auction is a Fr. 2221-G $5,000 1934 Federal Reserve Note. PCGS Banknote Choice Unc 64 serial number G00000998A. With near-perfect centering of the face, this beauty shows traces of embossing behind the right serial number. The last Fr. 2221-G that offered at Heritage Auctions was a PMG 64 EPQ example that realized $300,000 USD in May 2022.

More information about all lots in the upcoming Heritage U.S. paper money auction can be found at HA.com/3593.

