This blog is about one of the most iconic Greek coins ever minted, known to almost all coin collectors. It’s so famous, in fact, that this coin will also be recognized by much of the general public. It is pictured on the modern one euro of Greece and is one of the symbols of the Greek city of Athens nowadays.

I’m talking, of course, about the famous tetradrachm from Athens minted more than 2,000 years ago. Three different types can be distinguished trough time, although these types can also be differentiated into further subtypes. Here I will only discuss the three general types:

Archaic Tetradrachm Classical Type Tetradrachm New Style Tetradrachm

Iconography

The iconography of both sides of the coin refers to the Greek goddess Athena. On the obverse, you can see the helmeted head of Athena, and on the reverse, you can see the Athenian owl who represents her. Athena was and is associated with wisdom, weaving and warfare. But she was also the patron of different cities across Greece – a1bove all with the city of Athens. So, it was a logical idea to place her on the coins of Athens since Greek cities referred to themselves using coins.

The Athenian tetradrachm was the first successful international coins. They were minted from 510 BCE until at least 42 BCE when the Romans stopped minting the Athenian coins and replaced them for their own denarii.

Three Different Types

Archaic Tetradrachm: First there were the so-called “Archaic” tetradrachms. These coins were minted from 510 BCE until 480 BCE. They have a more primitive appearance compared with later tetradrachms. The Archaic types are the most valuable because of their rarity.

Classical Type Tetradrachm: Starting in 478 BCE, the Classical type was minted until 393 BCE. These coins were minted in extreme numbers. But their style is a real piece of art. They have more details and more life in them compared with archaic types. These coins are extremely in demand. Quality and style make the price for these coins. The value varies between the €450 and €4,500 each. A small difference can make the price here! An important difference is the amount of crest that can be seen on the flan of the coin.

New Style Tetradrachm: The last general type that was minted is the New Style tetradrachm.

The iconography is the same but the style is very different. A big difference is that the owl now sits on an amphora and that he is surrounded by an olive wreath. Of course, this all refers to the international olive trade of Athens.

Many Athenian tetradrachms can be found on MA-Shops. So, if you are looking for one you will find it here!

* * *

I wish all of you a wonderful and healthy 2020. And I hope you will have a lot of pleasurable time with your great hobby and the coins that you will find on the MA-Shops website.

