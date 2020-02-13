Unprecedented $50 Million Gold Eagles Tyrant Collection Exhibit at February Long Beach Expo

More than 300 historic U.S. $10 coins in display of unparalleled set

A never-before-seen exhibit of United States $10 eagle gold coins from the extensive Tyrant Collection will be publicly displayed at the February 20-22, 2020 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectibles Expo.

The unprecedented display, “Eagles of The Tyrant Collection”, will showcase examples of every business strike and most of the Proof eagles from 1795 to 1933, including varieties. This unparalleled set will be insured for $50 million for its debut exhibition.

“This is the first collection of gold eagles to include all 33 BD (Bass-Dannreuther) and T (Taraszka) varieties of 1795 to 1804. Even the famous collections of Harry W. Bass and Anthony J. Taraszka were both short of that goal,” said Ira Goldberg, President of Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc., in Los Angeles, California.

“There will be more than 300 historic eagles in this extraordinary exhibit in custom-built, well-lit display cases. They are all part of The Tyrant Collection, the world’s most valuable rare coin collection in private hands,” explained Goldberg who is among those who have helped the anonymous Tyrant Collection owner build the collection.

The 1804 Proof eagle in the upcoming display is from the legendary King of Siam Proof Set. The Tyrant Collection holdings include the entire fabled set of coins given by a U.S. State Department representative to the king of Siam (now Thailand) in 1836 as a diplomatic gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson. That full set will be displayed at a future Long Beach Expo.

Well-known professional numismatist and award-winning researcher and author John Dannreuther will assist in the cataloging of The Tyrant Collection Eagles for the upcoming exhibit.

“The early Eagles in the exhibit will be presented in Taraszka order, which is the issuing sequence. Some coins were struck out of date order. For example, both 1798 varieties were struck before the three 1797 Large Eagle varieties. There also is one 1803 variety struck after the 1804 Crosslet 4 variety,” explained Dannreuther.

Highlights of the February 2020 display of U.S. $10 gold coins include:

1795 13 Leaves Eagle PCGS MS66+ – finest known and formerly in the Garrett and Pogue collections

1795 9 Leaves Eagle PCGS AU50

1804 Plain 4 Eagle, King of Siam, PCGS PR64 Cameo

1838 Eagle PCGS PR65 – tied for finest of only three known examples

1839/8 Eagle PCGS PR67 – the finest of only three known examples

1858 Eagle PCGS MS64+

1933 Eagle PCGS MS65

Although the owner of The Tyrant Collection wants to remain anonymous, he is sharing the collection’s coins for their educational value, one portion at a time, in a continuing series of pubic exhibits.

Visitors to the upcoming exhibit at the Long Beach Expo (booth #807) can receive a free, illustrated educational booklet about the display. Detailed catalogs with information and superb illustrations about each coin in the “Eagles of The Tyrant Collection” exhibit will be available for $10 each.

The Long Beach Expo will be open to the public in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 100 S. Pine Ave., Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, 2020, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, February 22, from 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information on the Tyrant Collection please visit TheTyrantCollection.com.

For more information and tickets for The Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectibles Show please visit LongBeachExpo.com.

