Stack’s Bowers March 2020 US Coin Auction Session Two Garners Nearly $1 Million

Session Two of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 Auction closed with total prices realized of nearly $1 million USD. The sell through rate based on the quantity of lots was 93%, with the sold lots achieving 104% of their total estimates, which had been set prior to the catalog going to print.

“Our staff was been fully booked with processing presale bids and setting up phone bidders for each of the upcoming auction sessions. And, our superb online bidding software has been carrying the load as is the norm in today’s auction world” commented Brian Kendrella, company president. “It’s hard to keep enthusiastic collectors on the sideline when there are so many bidding options for them to utilize and such high quality numismatic material crossing the block.”

Session Two offered United States coins from half cents through half dollars.

The half cents started things off well as lot 1003, a 1795 Liberty Cap, Cohen-2a in VF-35 (PCGS), sold for $5,040.

Lincoln cents provided two price highlights as lot 1083, a 1922-D in MS-65 RD (PCGS), realized $3,840, and lot 1109, a 1955 Doubled Die Obverse cent graded MS-64 RD (PCGS) soared to $15,600.

Among other minor coins, an 1865 two-cent piece in lot 1119, graded Proof-65 RB (PCGS) and with CAC approval garnered $4,560 and an Open 3 1873 Shield nickel, graded MS-66+ (PCGS) and also with a CAC sticker brought $7,800 in lot 1132.

Moving into silver coins, lot 1208 offered an 1834 Capped Bust dime from the Macon Collection. Graded MS-64 and in an old green PCGS holder with a CAC sticker, it realized $6,600. An 1877 Liberty Seated dime graded Proof-67 Cameo by PCGS in lot 1230 went to a new home at $7,800. An 1894 Barber quarter graded Proof-66+ Cameo (PCGS) and with CAC approval brought $3,480 (lot 1264).

Session Two concluded with half dollars, and a Gem Proof Cameo 1880 Liberty Seated Type II Reverse coin in lot 1442 was bid to $3,840. A 1917-D Walking Liberty half dollar with reverse mintmark, graded MS-64 (PCGS) brought $3,120 (lot 1469), while a 1947-D half dollar of the same design, graded MS-67 (PCGS) and with a CAC sticker, realized $7,800 (lot 1503).

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 Auction will conclude with Internet-Only sessions of U.S. coins and paper money March 23-25. For more information visit StacksBowers.com or contact the firm at 800-566-2580 or Info@StacksBowers.com.