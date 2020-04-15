Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio is tremendously excited to present their May Hong Kong Coin and Paper Money auction—a monumental event that marks a decade of the firm’s sales in Asia. The sale has generated a great deal of interest due to its vast array of rare coins and paper money, over 3,850 lots in total. The anticipation has only grown as the auction had to be postponed from March to May as the world has seemingly been on pause.

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio hopes this exceptional sale will offer clients and bidders a chance to enjoy their enthusiasm for numismatics over the course of some very exciting and entertaining auction sessions.

Well-cultivated and finely curated collections are the cornerstone of every great auction, and this sale is no different.

The numerous collections vary greatly in focus and scope but are consistent in their quality and beauty. Further selections from the Mas Fera and Charles E. Tanant Collections are featured, augmented by the Trident (British trade dollars), MBMY (Chinese patterns), and Ta-Han/MCC (Chinese rarities) collections, with offerings in many divergent interests and areas.

From within the Chinese series, the many highlights include a newly discovered brass pattern dollar struck for Anhwei, a PCGS MS-63 that will appeal to connoisseurs of pattern issues and off-metal strikings.

Also of note is the Sun Yat-sen/Junk pattern dollar proposed by the mint in Rome; the example in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries May Hong Kong auction offers immaculate, satiny surfaces.

Among more recent pieces of great interest are three extremely rare Dragon and Phoenix concept designs, each dated to the year prior to their commercial production. These forerunners allow a glimpse into the creation of this series, always hotly collected and highly celebrated.

On the paper money side, a rare issued Ta-Ching Government Bank 10 Dollars displays a captivating depiction of a dragon emerging from the clouds with the Great Wall below.

The auction’s offerings from outside of mainland China also present seldom-encountered opportunities, such as a stunning Hong Kong half dollar from 1866, graded PCGS PROOF-63 and an imposing gold and platinum bimetallic medal from Thailand, struck in celebration of the 50th year of Rama IX’s reign and certified NGC PROOF-63 Ultra Cameo.

The earliest dated 10 Dollar note from the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, which also happens to be the only example of the Pick number certified by PMG, is sure to capture the attention of bank note specialists.

Additional Auction Highlights include:

Chinese Republic and Modern Coins

Lot 41162: CHINA. Platinum 100 Yuan Proof Set (5 Pieces), 1992. Inventions & Discoveries – Series I. NGC PROOF-69 Ultra Cameo. Lot 41169: CHINA. 450 Yuan Gold Piefort, 1979. International Year of the Child. NGC PROOF-69 Ultra Cameo. Lot 41307: CHINA. Silver Tael Pattern Restrike, CD (1906). Tientsin Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-63 Gold Shield. Lot 41345: CHINA. Silver “Reversed Dragon” Dollar Pattern, Year 3 (1911). PCGS SPECIMEN-64 Gold Shield. Lot 41409: CHINA. Copper 10 Cash Pattern, ND (1913). NGC Unc Details–Obverse Damage. Lot 41466: CHINA. Silver Dollar Pattern, Year 3 (1914). Tientsin Mint. PCGS SPECIMEN-62 Gold Shield. Lot 41476: CHINA. Silver Dollar Pattern, ND (1914). PCGS SPECIMEN-65+ Gold Shield.



Chinese Provincial Coins

Hong Kong and other World Coins

Lot 40109: GREAT BRITAIN. Sovereign, 1871. London Mint. Victoria. PCGS PROOF-65+ Deep Cameo Gold Shield. Lot 40148: GREAT BRITAIN. Trade Dollar, 1935-B. Bombay Mint. George V. PCGS MS-63+ Gold Shield. Lot 40204: JAPAN. 20 Yen, Year 3 (1870). Mutsuhito (Meiji). NGC MS-64. Lot 40247: MONGOLIA. 50000 Tugriks, 1996. Lunar Series, Year of the Rat. GEM PROOF. Lot 40306: THAILAND. Chang (80 Baht or 20 Tamlung), CS 1242 (1880). Rama V, P’ra Paramin Maha Chulalonkorn. Lot 40326: THAILAND. Proto-Type Order of the Rajamitrabhorn Presentation Set, ND (Instituted 11 June 1962[BE2504]).



Paper Money

Lot 50007: CHINA–EMPIRE. Ming Dynasty. 1 Kuan, 1368-99. P-AA10. PMG Very Good 8 Net. Lot 50023: CHINA–EMPIRE. Imperial Bank of China. 50 Dollars, 1898. P-A54r. Remainder. PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58. Lot 50149: CHINA–PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC. Beijing Banknote Printing Co. 10 Yuan, ND. P-Unlisted. Test Note. PMG Choice Uncirculated 63. Lot 50331: INDIA. Government of India. 2 Rupees, 8 Annas, ND (1917). P-2. PMG Choice Uncirculated 64. Lot 50423: ZANZIBAR. Zanzibar Government. 1 Rupee, 1920. P-1. PMG Fine 12.



These highlights represent just a tiny portion of the vast selection offered in Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s monumental 10th Anniversary Sale. To view all lots and register to bid online, visit StacksBowers.com.