Coinfully Announces Doug Winter as Chief Numismatic Advisor

U.S. gold expert and veteran coin dealer Doug Winter, owner of Douglas Winter Numismatics (DWN), is now the Chief Numismatic Advisor for the firm Coinfully, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and run by brothers Travis and Wyatt McDonald. The company buys and appraises coins through an easy-to-use online process.

With fewer expenses than a brick-and-mortar coin dealership, Coinfully can pay more for coins and reach more collectors from all over the United States.

Doug started collecting coins before the age of 10 years, setting up his first bourse floor table at the age of 13. He began his professional career in the coin industry in 1982 at Heritage Auctions but soon founded his own company in 1985. For almost four decades, Doug has specialized in the buying and selling of Choice United States gold coins, with a particular emphasis on Charlotte, Dahlonega, and New Orleans gold and pre-1834 federal gold.

Travis and Wyatt McDonald are the sons of numismatist Debbie McDonald, whom Doug has known for a long time. Debbie herself was involved in the sale of some of the most historic and important collections of rare U.S. coins ever sold, such as the Louis Eliasberg Collection, the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, and the Norweb Collection.

In a recent interview, Doug said:

“It’s been really fun for me to watch Travis and Wyatt grow from the early days … It’s been very gratifying to see them build their successful business around coin collecting. My role will be to provide specialist numismatic expertise as and when needed. Coinfully gives a seller an opportunity to get a fair offer that wouldn’t be available to 90-plus per cent of the prospective sellers in the coin market. They’re levelling the playing field for people and doing a very effective job of that.”

Coinfully CEO Travis McDonald said:

“Doug’s involvement with Coinfully is validation that what Wyatt and I have made to be our life’s work is on the right track. We have looked to Doug for many years for support and guidance on topics as diverse as ethics, numismatic attributions and pricing. His wealth of knowledge is the best resource we could possibly have.”

* * *