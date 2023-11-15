CAC Coin Grading

HomeUS CoinsCoinfully Announces Doug Winter as Chief Numismatic Advisor

Coinfully Announces Doug Winter as Chief Numismatic Advisor

Doug Winter
By Doug Winter

Coinfully Announces Doug Winter as Chief Numismatic Advisor

U.S. gold expert and veteran coin dealer Doug Winter, owner of Douglas Winter Numismatics (DWN), is now the Chief Numismatic Advisor for the firm Coinfully, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and run by brothers Travis and Wyatt McDonald. The company buys and appraises coins through an easy-to-use online process.

With fewer expenses than a brick-and-mortar coin dealership, Coinfully can pay more for coins and reach more collectors from all over the United States.

Doug started collecting coins before the age of 10 years, setting up his first bourse floor table at the age of 13. He began his professional career in the coin industry in 1982 at Heritage Auctions but soon founded his own company in 1985. For almost four decades, Doug has specialized in the buying and selling of Choice United States gold coins, with a particular emphasis on Charlotte, Dahlonega, and New Orleans gold and pre-1834 federal gold.

Travis and Wyatt McDonald are the sons of numismatist Debbie McDonald, whom Doug has known for a long time. Debbie herself was involved in the sale of some of the most historic and important collections of rare U.S. coins ever sold, such as the Louis Eliasberg Collection, the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, and the Norweb Collection.

In a recent interview, Doug said:

“It’s been really fun for me to watch Travis and Wyatt grow from the early days … It’s been very gratifying to see them build their successful business around coin collecting. My role will be to provide specialist numismatic expertise as and when needed. Coinfully gives a seller an opportunity to get a fair offer that wouldn’t be available to 90-plus per cent of the prospective sellers in the coin market. They’re levelling the playing field for people and doing a very effective job of that.”

Coinfully CEO Travis McDonald said:

“Doug’s involvement with Coinfully is validation that what Wyatt and I have made to be our life’s work is on the right track. We have looked to Doug for many years for support and guidance on topics as diverse as ethics, numismatic attributions and pricing. His wealth of knowledge is the best resource we could possibly have.”

* * *

Doug Winter
Doug Winterhttps://www.raregoldcoins.com
Doug Winter founded Douglas Winter Numismatics (DWN) in 1985. The nationally renowned firm specializes in buying and selling rare United States gold coins. He has written over a dozen books, including the standard references on Charlotte, Dahlonega, and New Orleans gold coinage, and Type 1 Liberty Head Double Eagles. Douglas has also contributed to the A Guidebook of United States Coins, Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of United States and Colonial Coins, Q. David Bowers’ Encyclopedia of United States Silver Dollars, and Andrew Pollock’s United States Pattern and Related Issues. He is a member of the PNG, the ANA, the ANS, the NLG, CAC, PCGS, and NGC - among other professional affiliations. Contact Doug Winter at [email protected].
Previous article
1923 Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle Gold Coin : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

L & C Coins Deals

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.