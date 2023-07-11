Early U.S. Proof Coins in Stack’s Bowers August 2023 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering a pair of extremely rare early U.S. Proof coins from the Capped Bust series in their August 2023 Global Showcase Auction. Presented as part of the Legacy Collection, these rarities include a Proof-64 (PCGS) 1821 Capped Bust quarter rated Rarity-7+ and a Proof-58 (PCGS) 1828 Capped Bust half dollar (O-118a) that is thought to be unique in this format.

Among the rarest category of classic United States Mint coinage, early Proofs can usually be counted on one hand for a particular issue and the number available for private ownership is generally even fewer as examples are often held in museum collections. For those in private hands, market appearances are often separated by many years, if not decades. It is a significant occasion when any pre-1858 Proof coin is offered in the modern numismatic market, and the appearance of two such examples in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2023 sale represents a great opportunity for sophisticated collectors.

The Proof-64 (PCGS) 1821 Capped Bust quarter is a newly confirmed addition to the census, having just been certified as a Proof by PCGS ahead of this sale. Attractively original in preservation, the surfaces are beautifully toned in a bold array of iridescent rose-gray, salmon-pink, reddish-apricot and cobalt blue.

Produced in small numbers for official purposes or otherwise by special request, Proof 1821 quarters have been major numismatic rarities since the year of issue. Remarkably, the mintage was never recorded by Mint personnel.

Through their research, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has identified six Proof 1821 Capped Bust quarters in total, including uncertified examples. The Proof-64 (PCGS) offered in the firm’s August 2023 sale deserves the undivided attention of advanced specialists.

The Proof-58 (PCGS) 1828 Capped Bust half dollar is another extremely rare coin. This coin may very well be the only surviving example from the O-118a dies to show Proof surfaces. A powerful testament to the extreme rarity of this issue is that fact no Proof example was included in the Pittman, Eliasberg, and Garrett collections.

This Proof-58 (PCGS) example now ranks as the only Proof 1828 half dollar of any Overton attribution certified by either PCGS or NGC.

For questions on either of these monumental early Proof coins from the Legacy Collection or to order a copy of the printed catalog, contact Stack's Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or email [email protected]. The complete Stack's Bowers Galleries August 2023 Global Showcase Auction will be posted for pre-bidding on the firm's website in mid-July.


