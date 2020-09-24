Closed Amid Pandemic, ANA Money Museum Reopens to Public

New Guidelines Encourage Public Safety Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The ANA Money Museum in Colorado Springs has reopened to the public after being closed for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is open on a revised schedule with limited days and hours – Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To remain in compliance with restrictions mandated by the state of Colorado, to protect museum staff and patrons, the museum has implemented the following guidelines:

No more than 25 visitors in the museum at a time.

Masks are required for safety.

Social distancing rules will be observed; guests are requested to maintain a six-foot distance from other visitors (with the exception of family groups).

Contact with cases and other surfaces within the museum should be minimized.

No more than six people in the Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery at one time.

No more than three individuals (or up to six if part of a group) in the theater at one time.

The Money Museum is the largest museum in the U.S. dedicated to numismatics. The museum explores art, history, science, and culture to promote the diverse nature of money and related items.

Visitors can find spectacular rarities in its three main galleries and learn about the history of our nation and the world as seen through money. The main exhibit, “Money of Empire: Elizabeth to Elizabeth”, uses money and medals to illustrate the development of the British Empire from its beginnings under Elizabeth I to the present day.

Also on display is the Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery, one of the most complete U.S. gold coin collections ever assembled; and “The History of Money,” which maps out the evolution of money from its invention to the modern day.

The Money Museum is located at 818 N. Cascade Ave., adjacent to the campus of Colorado College and next door to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Current museum hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular admission is $8 ($6 for seniors and students). Kids 12 and under are always free. Guided tours of the museum are available by reservation only. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org/money-museum.

The Money Museum is operated by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000-plus members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational programs including its museum, library, publications, conventions, and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

