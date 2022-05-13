By Jeff Garrett for Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) ……

After a nearly three-year hiatus, the ANA Summer Seminar returns to Colorado Springs this year. Strict COVID-19 restrictions at Colorado College forced the cancellation of the iconic numismatic education event for 2020 and 2021. Summer Seminar is one of the best programs the American Numismatic Association conducts.

Each year, over half of those in attendance are repeat students. Many of the instructors have been teaching for decades. The ANA is very grateful to the individuals and companies who donate their time and talent to this amazing program. Summer Seminar could not happen without them.

This year, I will return to teach Advanced United States Grading and Problem Coins with Don Ketterling. The class is nearly sold out, and we are excited to share our decades of experience with eager students from around the country. We both plan to bring lots of interesting coins for students to test their skills and master the art of rare coin grading.

One of the most wonderful aspects of the Summer Seminar is the young numismatists who attend each year. This year, over 50 YN students will attend Summer Seminar. Most of these attend because full scholarships are made available by the ANA and other numismatic organizations.

Over 45 years ago (1974), I won a scholarship to attend the ANA Summer Seminar, and I can attest that the experience can change lives. My instructor that year was Ken Bressett, my predecessor as editor of the Red Book. Over the years, many professional numismatists have gotten their start at Summer Seminar. Several are now instructors wishing to give back to something that was so meaningful to them. Young collectors are the hobby’s future, and numismatic education is the best way to ensure continued interest. There are also scholarships available for adults of all ages.

Summer Seminar is not only an opportunity for numismatic learning but also for camaraderie. Many students live in the Colorado College dorms and spend time getting to know each other after class. Plus, there are several optional tours to local attractions, evening lectures, and other special events. Attending Summer Seminar is also an excellent opportunity to visit ANA headquarters as well as the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum and the Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library. The library is the most extensive lending numismatic library in the country and is fantastic to visit in person.

The museum features the Harry Bass collection of gold coins — among the finest in the world. This stellar collection has been slated for sale in the near future, and the 2022 Summer Seminar will be its last public showing. The chance to see these coins up close is worth the trip alone. I will be there giving brief overviews of the collection for those attending this year.

Most classes for Summer Seminar take four days and are intended as full numismatic immersion. The grading classes are the most popular and usually sell out well in advance. These classes are quite challenging but offer one the best ways to learn the art of coin grading in a short amount of time. Grading classes are offered in three levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Many students take the classes every year to improve their skills. Several students have told me that the hands-on experience of learning to grade is invaluable. Dealers around the country lend the ANA hundreds of coins each year for the classes. The seminars allow everyone to examine coins they may never see in their local area. The instructors work closely with every student, ensuring they are ready for the next level before moving on.

The counterfeit detection classes are also extremely popular. This subject has become even more relevant in recent years. Students examine the large reference collection of the ANA. One of the best ways to learn about counterfeits is to examine genuine and fake coins side by side. This, with expert instruction, gives students the best possible education on the subject. The counterfeit detection class is very popular with coin shop employees looking to sharpen their skills.

The 2022 Summer Seminar is fast approaching, and it’s not too late to sign up for a class. Colorado Springs is one the most beautiful cities in the United States, and now is your chance to take a numismatic vacation. Learn more about the hobby you love and explore the area.

I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible at this year’s premier numismatic event. Don’t miss it!! Sign up today at money.org!

2022 Course Offerings

Session One: June 19-22

Grading United States Coins, Part 1

Grading United States Coins, Part 2

Advanced United States Grading and Problem Coins

Detection of Counterfeit and Altered Coins

Detection of Counterfeit World Paper Money

Collecting and Investing in Morgan Dollars

Classic Commemorative Coins

Collecting Liberty Seated Coins

Coins of the Roman Republic

US Coin Errors and Major Varieties

Introduction to Numismatic Digital Photography

Creating a Winning Numismatic Exhibit

Mini Seminars

Advanced Numismatic Negotiating

National Bank Notes

Collecting the “Oddball” Denominations

US Errors

Session Two: June 26-29

Grading United States Coins, Part 1

Grading United States Coins, Part 2

Advanced United States Grading and Problem Coins

Early American Copper Coinage

Introduction to Medals

Collecting Mexican Coinage

Advanced Digital Photography

Introduction to Modern World Paper Money and Coins

Collecting Small Size Dollars 1928-2021

World War II Numismatics

Advanced World War II Numismatics

Legacy of William and Charles Barber

US Colonial Coins and Currency

Creating Hobo Nickels

Roman Provincial Coinage

The Business of Being a Coin Dealer

Mini Seminars

How US Currency is Made

Digital Imaging and Editing

Detection of Artificial Toning

Auction World 101

