Queen Anne Guinea Rare Pattern at Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics is pleased to present 141 new coins and medals in their inventory this month, including a rare Queen Anne Pattern Guinea. We hope you may find something of interest for your collection in our new list and we look forward to hearing from you if you have any questions. Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries at [email protected].

New World Coins at Atlas Numismatics

These five items are among the 141 recent additions to our stock. We have added new material in the World (131), Ancient (7) and U.S. (3) categories.

1078302 | AUSTRALIA. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1855-(sy) AV Sovereign. PCGS MS62. Sydney. Edge: Milled. Fillet head. KM 2.

Superb lustrous surfaces; extremely rare in this quality.

Ex. Baldwin’s New York Sale IX (January 2005) Lot 232 ($42,500 hammer).

1078283 | MEXICO. Charles III. (King, 1759-1788). 1780-Mo FF AR 8 Reales. PCGS AU58. Mexico City. CAROLUS · III · DEI · GRATIA ·. Armored bust of Charles III, right / · HISPAN · ET IND · REX · … Crowned shield flanked by pillars with banner, normal initials and mint mark. KM 106.2.

1078781 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Anne. (Queen, 1702-1714). 1702 AV Pattern Guinea. NGC AU50. ANNA · DEI · – GRATIA ·. Bust left with no drapery and lovelock on shoulder / MAG – BR FRA – ET · HIB – REG ·. Monogram AR at center; crowned shields in cruciform, sceptres at angles. W&R 59 (R6, 3-5 Known).

An exceedingly rare pattern guinea and quite possibly the first true pattern guinea struck.

Ex. St. James’s Auctions Ltd. (London), Auctions 14-15, 30 September 2010, Lot 501. Ex. Captain Douglas-Morris Collection, Sotheby’s Sale (26 November 1974) “The Distinguished Collection of English Gold Coins 1700-1900 formed by Captain K. J. Douglas-Morris R.N.” Lot No 5; Ex. Captain Vivian Hewitt Collection.

Includes original copy of the 1974 Sotheby’s Sale catalog with the illustration of this coin (Lot No. 5).

1078837 | SWISS CANTONS. Basel. ND (1670) AR 2 Thaler. NGC MS62. 56.01gm. DOMINE CONSERVA NOS IN PACE. Coat of arms of Basel surrounded by eight small shields. / BASILEA. City view. Davenport 1741; D.T. 1329; HMZ 2-77b.

Housed in an oversized holder.

1078343 | GERMAN STATES. Bavaria. Maximilian II. MDCCCLII (1852) AV Ducat. NGC MS64✭ DPL (Deep Prooflike). 3.49gm. MAXIMILIAN II BAVARIAE REX. Head right / River scene. KM 841; Fr.-278; Divo/S.-35; Schl.-114.

The appearance of a lovely proof striking with heavily frosted devices and deeply mirrored fields; given the star designation by NGC for exceptional eye appeal.

* * *

Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively buying individual items like the Queen Anne Pattern Guinea and other world coin rarities above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; visit our appraisal page for more information.

* * *