Heritage Auction Spotlights Coins of Ancient Macedonian Kingdom

The August 6 Spotlight: Macedonian Kingdom auction from Heritage Auctions features brilliant staters and gold fractions which are juxtaposed by silver and bronze from dozens of mints. This exciting auction offers over two centuries of Macedonian history with coins minted under two of the greatest names of the Argead dynasty—Philip II and Alexander III–as well as pieces from the last Macedonian king, Perseus. Bidding is ongoing now, with the auction set to conclude at 7 PM CT (8 PM ET) on Sunday, August 6.

As mentioned, pieces minted under Philip II and Alexander III the Great are well-represented in this auction. One outstanding piece offered here is lot 25089, a gold stater of Alexander III the Great, graded VF 3/5 – 4/5 by NGC. This early posthumous issue of Cyprus, Soli, ca. 323-320 BC is extremely rare; we’ve only been able to find three other examples in sales archives in the past 20 years.

A few of the other outstanding pieces offered in this auction are:

