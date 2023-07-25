Price Charting Coins
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale

HomeAuctions

Heritage Auction Spotlights Coins of Ancient Macedonian Kingdom

By Heritage Auction
Alexander III gold stater. Image: Heritage Auctions.
Alexander III gold stater. Image: Heritage Auctions.

The August 6 Spotlight: Macedonian Kingdom auction from Heritage Auctions features brilliant staters and gold fractions which are juxtaposed by silver and bronze from dozens of mints. This exciting auction offers over two centuries of Macedonian history with coins minted under two of the greatest names of the Argead dynastyPhilip II and Alexander III–as well as pieces from the last Macedonian king, Perseus. Bidding is ongoing now, with the auction set to conclude at 7 PM CT (8 PM ET) on Sunday, August 6.

As mentioned, pieces minted under Philip II and Alexander III the Great are well-represented in this auction. One outstanding piece offered here is lot 25089, a gold stater of Alexander III the Great, graded VF 3/5 – 4/5 by NGC. This early posthumous issue of Cyprus, Soli, ca. 323-320 BC is extremely rare; we’ve only been able to find three other examples in sales archives in the past 20 years.

A few of the other outstanding pieces offered in this auction are:

Bid on the ancient Macedonian coin highlights in this auction now exclusively at Coins.HA.com.
 

Previous article
Gold Quarter Eagles Feature in Whitman’s New Edition MEGA RED
Next article
U.S. Mint Announces Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Coin Designs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
CAC coin verification of grading
Price Charting Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Legend Auction 60 on July 27
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.