Heritage Auction to Offer Harford Hill Collection of $3 Gold Pieces

The Harford Hill Collection of $3 gold pieces is an impressive collection of this challenging series, complete by date and mintmark except for the Proof-only 1875 (mintage 20) and the virtually uncollectible 1870-S.

Heritage Auctions will be able to offer it in its entirety in a standalone Showcase Auction, with bidding already underway through Coins.HA.com. The concluding Live Session is scheduled for June 26, beginning at 5PM CT.

The unquestioned highlight of these offerings is an 1854-D coin graded AU58 by PCGS. The 1854-D three dollar gold piece is one of the chief rarities of the series and boasts one of the lowest mintages as well. Three dollar dies arrived at Dahlonega from the Philadelphia Engraving Department in June 1854, and by year’s end, only 1,120 examples of the new denomination had been struck. The survival rate of the 1854-D $3 gold and the general condition of known specimens suggests that the coins almost exclusively serviced regional commerce in the South, with no significant exports or widespread circulation. Today, Mint State examples are indeed rare, with only a handful known. This near-Mint coin represents the finest quality typically available to collectors. The coin enjoys a bold strike and retains elements of luster in the peripheral fields, despite light handling wear over the devices. Pleasing straw-gold color characterizes each side, and there are no significant abrasions.

A few of the other highlights of this auction include:

View and bid on the $3 gold coins in this fascinating series exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

