Heritage to Offer Extraordinary Chiappa Collection of Virginia Banknotes

Chiappa Collection of Virginia Obsolete Banknotes
As part of its Long Beach Expo US Currency Signature Auction Wednesday through Friday (September 13-15), Heritage Auctions is offering important highlights from the Neil A. Chiappa Collection. It is one of the finest assemblies of Virginia Obsolete Banknotes and private company scrip, and it also includes a focused selection of notes related to Virginia’s capital Richmond.
The auction features 64 lots. Among the highlights are:
- The better of two known Richmond, VA- Commonwealth of Virginia $500 Sep. 25, 1861 Cr. 1861-B PMG Choice Very Fine 35. This was the highest denomination Virginia issued during the Civil War
- A Bank of Richmond High Denomination Sheet. This rare sheet is pedigreed to the notable Schingoethe Collection
- A Richmond, VA- Commonwealth of Virginia $100 Aug. 13, 1861 Cr. 1 Jones-Littlefield VT02-06 PMG About Uncirculated 53
Heritage will be offering more items from the Chiappa Collection on November 12 as part of the The Neil A. Chiappa Collection of Virginia Obsolete Currency Auction.
To learn more about all the lots in this week’s Heritage Auction U.S. paper money sale, visit HA.com/3593.