Heritage to Offer Extraordinary Chiappa Collection of Virginia Banknotes

By CoinWeek
500 Dollar Virginia Treasury Note from the Chiappa Collection. Image: Heritage Auctions.
500 Dollar Virginia Treasury Note from the Chiappa Collection. Image: Heritage Auctions.

Chiappa Collection of Virginia Obsolete Banknotes

As part of its Long Beach Expo US Currency Signature Auction Wednesday through Friday (September 13-15), Heritage Auctions is offering important highlights from the Neil A. Chiappa Collection. It is one of the finest assemblies of Virginia Obsolete Banknotes and private company scrip, and it also includes a focused selection of notes related to Virginia’s capital Richmond.

The auction features 64 lots. Among the highlights are:

Heritage will be offering more items from the Chiappa Collection on November 12 as part of the The Neil A. Chiappa Collection of Virginia Obsolete Currency Auction.

To learn more about all the lots in this week’s Heritage Auction U.S. paper money sale, visit HA.com/3593.

