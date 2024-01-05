Higher Premiums for CAC and CACG-Graded Coins in December

CAC-approved coins fared well in many internet sales during December and in live auctions in Texas and Las Vegas. Here are 10 examples selected from many results that could have been listed.

1. 1929 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS-64

On December 3, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1929 Indian Head $2.5 quarter eagle gold coin for $1,100 USD. Also on Dec. 3, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-64 1929 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $589.60. On Dec. 17, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1929 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $577.50.

2. 1836 Reeded Edge Half Dollar in XF-45

On Dec 5, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 (forty-five) grade 1836 Reeded Edge half dollar for $3,960. On April 5, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-50 (fifty) 1836 Reeded Edge half without a CAC sticker for $3,240. A CAC-approved XF-45 grade coin thus realized substantially more than a non-CAC, PCGS graded AU-50 1836 Reeded Edge half.

These market levels were not higher in December 2023 than in April 2022.

3. 1867 Indian Head Cent in Proof 67 CAM

On Dec. 10, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof-67 Cameo 1862 Indian cent for $19,800. On May 25, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67-Cameo 1862 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $10,281.25.

4. 1925 Lexington-Concord Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-66

On Dec. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar for $504. On Dec. 17, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $314.60. On Dec. 10, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-66 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $341.

5. 1918/7-S Overdate Standing Liberty Quarter in AU-55

On Dec. 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1918/7-S overdate Standing Liberty quarter for $18,000. On October 6, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1918/7-S overdate quarter without a CAC sticker for $10,500.

These market levels were about the same in December 2023 as in October 2022.

6. 1795 Draped Bust Silver Dollar in XF-45

On Dec. 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1795 Draped Bust silver dollar for $19,800. About a month earlier, on November 16, a PCGS-graded XF-45 1795 Draped Bust silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, was sold by Heritage for $13,200. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies, referenced as BB-52.

7. 1908 Indian Head Half Eagle in MS-65

On Dec. 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1908 Indian Head $5 half eagle gold coin for $16,800. On Nov. 16, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1908 Indian Head five, without a CAC sticker, for $9,300.

8. 1926 Sesquicentennial Commemorative Quarter Eagle in MS-65

On Dec. 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1926 Sesquicentennial commemorative $2.5 gold coin for $2,100. On April 24, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,440. On July 24, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1926 Sesquicentennial $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560. These market levels were not higher in December than in July. A CAC-approved PCGS-graded MS-65 (without a plus) coin thus realized much more than a PCGS-graded MS-65+ (plus!) 1926 Sesquicentennial without a CAC sticker.

9. 1927-D Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-65

On Dec. 24, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1927-D quarter for $742.50. On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $480.58. On August 20, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-65 1927-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $585. On March 5, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a PCG-graded MS-65 1927-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $536. A 1927-D quarter in a CACG holder thus brought substantially more than three others with the same certified grade.

10. 1943-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On Dec. 24, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1943-S half dollar for $770. On Aug. 30, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1943-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $384. On Oct. 17, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1943-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $348.

