PCGS Certifies 2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary Bullion Coins

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is collaborating with Stack’s Bowers Galleries to encapsulate a select number of 2021 American Eagle silver and gold coins marking the transition between old and new designs on these popular United States Mint bullion coins. These American Silver Eagles and American Gold Eagles were struck in small batches of 500 each by former Mint Director David J. Ryder in a special ceremony in April 2021.

“This is an exciting venture that we’re embarking on with Stack’s Bowers Galleries to encapsulate these coins,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Among the 2,000 coins that were struck by former United States Mint Director Ryder are 500 each of the American Silver Eagle and one-ounce American Gold Eagle carrying their vintage-1986 designs and 500 each of those same coins graced by their new designs, which debuted in 2021. We are encapsulating a limited number of these special 2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary coins that will be holdered with special labels and sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. With the 2021 American Eagle coins in our secure holders, their value and legacy will be preserved for generations to come.”

“It is wonderful teaming with Professional Coin Grading Service to certify these coins,” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries Executive Vice President Christine Karstedt. “This is all part of a historic arrangement between the United States Mint and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, with our firm being the very first private auction house that the United States Mint has ever selected to sell its new products.”

Karstedt went on to explain that the last time the United States Mint worked with Stack’s Bowers Galleries was during the sale of the legendary 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, which the U.S. government had then-recently converted into a legally obtainable coin and consigned to an auction team consisting of Stack’s and Sotheby’s in July 2002.

“Now, 20 years later, we have the opportunity to work with the U.S. Mint again to offer these extraordinary American Eagles in our Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction.”

The American Silver Eagle was originally released in 1986 with an obverse design by Adolph A. Weinman featuring his famous Walking Liberty design first seen on the United States half dollar in 1916. This motif was paired on the one-ounce silver coin with John Mercanti’s modern heraldic eagle reverse, which remained on the coin until the middle of 2021. It was replaced with the visage of a landing eagle designed by Emily S. Damstra and engraved by Michael Gaudioso.

The American Eagle Gold coins were struck in increments of a tenth-ounce ($5 face value), quarter-ounce ($10), half-ounce ($25), and one ounce ($50) and was first released in 1986 bearing an obverse design made famous on the Augustus Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. While that Augustus Saint-Gaudens design remains, the American Gold Eagle’s original Miley Busiek-Frost reverse showing a family of eagles has been replaced by a stately eagle head designed by Jennie Norris and sculpted by Renata Gordon.

Among the perks of buying the 35th Anniversary American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn coins in this special Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale is that Stack’s Bowers is waiving the buyer’s premium for this special offering. That represents an effective savings of 20% over the usual net cost of buying coins for a similar hammer bid.

For more information about the sale, please visit stacksbowers.com.

