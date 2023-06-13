Ian Russell, Joe Zelinski Recognized for ANA Awards

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is recognizing two members that have exhibited an influential, and positive presence within the numismatic community.

The Outstanding Adult Advisor will be awarded during the World’s Fair of Money Member Awards and Donor Celebration, Thursday, August 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. in Ballroom B at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The ANA Dealer of the Year will be awarded at the convention’s 132nd Anniversary Awards Banquet, Friday, Aug. 11 from 7-10 p.m. in the Allegheny Ballroom at The Westin Pittsburgh.

ANA Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year Award

The ANA has named Ian Russell the 2023 Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year. The award recognizes a professional numismatist who shows uncommon dedication to strengthening the hobby and the ANA; exhibits high ethical standards and integrity; and is committed to treating customers fairly and consistently.

Russell started working for a stamp dealer based in Sydney, Australia, at age 14 and eventually coordinated high-profile auctions for Stanley Gibbons Australia, Teletrade, and Bowers & Merena Auctions before founding GreatCollections Coin Auctions in 2010. Over the past decade, GreatCollections became the fastest growing numismatic auction house, handling more than 1.2 million certified coins valued at over $1 billion, including some of the most significant rarities in U.S. numismatics. The Irvine, California, resident is a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), life member of the ANA, and was named one of the most influential people in numismatics by Coin World in 2021.

Lawrence J. Gentile Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor

Joe Zelinski is the recipient of the ANA’s 2023 Lawrence J. Gentile Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor. Zelinski is deeply ingrained in southern Florida’s numismatic scene. He enjoys teaching youth about the hobby at coin shows and other community events. A board member of the Florida United Numismatists (FUN), he was awarded the group’s Polly Abbott Service Award earlier this year, and he also holds leadership positions in the Fort Lauderdale Coin Club and Gold Coast Coin Club.

