Key Date 1856 Flying Eagle Proof Cent in David Lawrence Auction

1856 Flying Eagle Cent. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coin.
The Sunday, November 26 Online Auction is now live and includes over 525 lots. Of those lots, the auction also features 200 No Reserve and 200 Recently Reduced for the budget coin collector.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights of the U.S. coins in this auction are a key date rarity 1856 Flying Eagle Proof cent PCGS/CAC PR64; a registry-quality 1914 Lincoln cent PCGS MS67RD; a scarce (and original) 1919 Walking Liberty half dollar PCGS/CAC MS66; a low-mintage 1839-D $5 half eagle gold coin NGC AU55; a near-finest 1844-O $5 half eagle PCGS/CAC MS63+; and a rare 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 PCGS MS64.

Please feel free to check out these and many other lots before the auction closes on Sunday, November 26.

Like the key date 1856 Flying Eagle Proof cent and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins.

