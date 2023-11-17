Key Date 1856 Flying Eagle Proof Cent in David Lawrence Auction

The Sunday, November 26 Online Auction is now live and includes over 525 lots. Of those lots, the auction also features 200 No Reserve and 200 Recently Reduced for the budget coin collector.

Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified highlights of the U.S. coins in this auction are a key date rarity 1856 Flying Eagle Proof cent PCGS/CAC PR64; a registry-quality 1914 Lincoln cent PCGS MS67RD; a scarce (and original) 1919 Walking Liberty half dollar PCGS/CAC MS66; a low-mintage 1839-D $5 half eagle gold coin NGC AU55; a near-finest 1844-O $5 half eagle PCGS/CAC MS63+; and a rare 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 PCGS MS64.

Please feel free to check out these and many other lots before the auction closes on Sunday, November 26.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the key date 1856 Flying Eagle Proof cent and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

