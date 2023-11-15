Highlights From Künker eLive Premium Auctions 398 and 399

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

One more time this year, Künker is offering an opportunity to acquire rare coins and medals from around the world. On 17 and 18 November, the KünkereLive Premium Auction Sales 398 and 399 will take place, immediately following our Floor Auction Sales.

Auction 398 offers world coins and medals with a large series of issues from the Habsburg hereditary lands. Moreover, the offer includes a broad selection of coins from the German States as well as Germany after 1871, the traditional focal point of Künker sales. In addition, collectors will once again have the chance of acquiring multiple portraits from a Westphalian private collection, part of which was already sold in our Fall Auction Sales.

Künker eLive Premium Auction 399 is dedicated to the Alois Wenninger Library. The exceptional coin dealer from Munich assembled an outstanding work library. It mainly contains all major works on ancient numismatics, but those interested in modern times and or medals will also discover useful and interesting literature. Particularly attractive are the series of festschriften and magazines.

Select Highlights of Künker eLive Premium Auctions 398 and 399

Lot number 4030

France.

Philippe VI, 1328-1350.

Double royal d’or n.d. (1340), 1. Emission.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 7.500 euros

Lot number 4222

Sweden.

Charles XIV John.

4 ducats 1839, Stockholm.

Only 2,000 specimens minted. About FDC.

Estimate: 20.000 euros

Lot number 4429

Bavaria.

Charles Theodore.

3 ducats 1792, Munich.

NGC MS63. Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 25.000 euros

Lot number 4612

Hesse-Kassel.

William IV the Wise.

Reichstaler 1592, Kassel.

Extremely rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 20.000 euros

Lot number 5185

Federal Republic of Germany.

5 DM 1979, G.

Extremely rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 10.000 euros

Lot number 6364

Monographien, Sammelwerke und Aufsätze.

Mattingly, H./Sydenham, E.A. U.A. (Hrsg.).

Set aus 11 Einzeltiteln des 1923 gegründeten Dokumentationsprojekts.

Estimate: 600 euros

Lot number 6706

Annuaire De La Societe Francaise De Numismatique Et D’Archeologie.

Years 1867-1870, 1873-1874, 1877-1884 in uniform bonds, plus the years 1889.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 6730

Complete set, 1st-22nd part,, Nürnberg 1729-1750.

Complete set, 1st-22nd part,, Nürnberg 1729-1750.

Estimate: 2.000 euros

