Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Sale
What Not Online Auctions
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeAuctionsKünker Fall Auction 393 - Coins of the Netherlands: The Lodewijk S....

Künker Fall Auction 393 – Coins of the Netherlands: The Lodewijk S. Beuth Collection

By Künker GmbH

By Künker GmbH ……
 

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

In Künker Auction 393, we would like to present something extraordinary: the Lodewijk S. Beuth Collection. According to our Dutch business partner Laurens Schulman, this is the first time in as many as 35 years that such a comprehensive collection of high-quality Dutch coins enters the market!

It was assembled by Lodewijk S. Beuth. The entrepreneur was bitten by the numismatic bug in the 1950s. He purchased his coins at all major auction sales of the time, including the sale of the world-famous collection of King Farouk, pieces of which you can find in our sale.

But his passion for numismatics went beyond his collecting activities. Beuth’s expertise becomes apparent in the many suggestions he submitted to his government – among other things on commemorative coins and the introduction of a European currency. For this efforts, he was honored by Prime Minister Joop den Uyl.

Now the first part of the collection, built by Lodewijk S. Beuth and his son, will be offered by our auction house. Part 1 contains coins that were issued after 1795, as well as specimens of the Dutch overseas territories. As usual, we chose some highlights of the collection to be presented in short films, an article and our list of highlights.

We hope you enjoy browsing through the material!

Best regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Select Highlights of Künker Auction 393 Coins

Ludwig Napoleon, 1806-1810. 20 Gulden 1808, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Ludwig Napoleon, 1806-1810. 20 Gulden 1808, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3111
Netherlands.
Louis Napoleon, 1806-1810.
20 guldens 1808, Utrecht.
Extremely rare. About FDC.
Estimate: 40,000 euros

Wilhelm I., 1813-1840. Silberdukat (Reichstaler) 1815, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Wilhelm I., 1813-1840. Silberdukat (Reichstaler) 1815, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3232
Netherlands.
William I., 1813-1840.
Pattern for the silver ducat (rijksdaalder) 1815, Utrecht, minted for trade with the Baltic states. Specimen in silver.
Only 12 specimens minted. About FDC.
Estimate: 30,000 euros

Wilhelm I., 1813-1840. 3 Gulden 1817. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Wilhelm I., 1813-1840. 3 Gulden 1817. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3234
Netherlands.
William I., 1813-1840.
3 guldens 1817, Utrecht.
Only 12 specimens minted. FDC (Prooflike). From the collection King Farouk of Egypt “The palace collections of Egypt”, auction Sotheby and Co. Cairo 1954, No. 2425 (lot).
Estimate: 30,000 euros

Wilhelm III., 1849-1890. 2 Dukaten 1867, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Wilhelm III., 1849-1890. 2 Dukaten 1867, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3465
Netherlands.
William III., 1849-1890.
2 ducats 1867, Utrecht.
Only 8 specimens are known of. Proof.
Estimate: 40,000 euros

Wilhelm III., 1849-1890. 1 Gulden (100 Cents) 1867, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Wilhelm III., 1849-1890. 1 Gulden (100 Cents) 1867, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3524
Netherlands.
William III., 1849-1890.
1 gulden (100 Cents) 1867, Utrecht.
Minted for the World’s Fair in Paris.
Extremely rare. Proof.
Estimate: 50,000 euros

Wilhelmina, 1890-1948. 2 1/2 Gulden 1898, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.
Wilhelmina, 1890-1948. 2 1/2 Gulden 1898, Utrecht. Image: Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG.

Lot number 3696
Netherlands.
Wilhelmina, 1890-1948.
2 1/2 guldens 1898, Utrecht.
Silver pattern with altered edge inscription.
Probably Unique. Proof.
Estimate: 50,000 euros

* * *

Viewing Possibilities

Künker is providing a chance to view these coins only by prior appointment through September 28, 2023 during our business hours at Nobbenburger Straße 4a. We kindly ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.
 

Previous article
Saint-Gaudens $20 Rarity in Stack’s Bowers November Auction
Next article
U.S. Marines 1oz Silver Medal Available September 11

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.