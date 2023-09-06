Künker Fall Auction 393 – Coins of the Netherlands: The Lodewijk S. Beuth Collection

By Künker GmbH ……



In Künker Auction 393, we would like to present something extraordinary: the Lodewijk S. Beuth Collection. According to our Dutch business partner Laurens Schulman, this is the first time in as many as 35 years that such a comprehensive collection of high-quality Dutch coins enters the market!

It was assembled by Lodewijk S. Beuth. The entrepreneur was bitten by the numismatic bug in the 1950s. He purchased his coins at all major auction sales of the time, including the sale of the world-famous collection of King Farouk, pieces of which you can find in our sale.

But his passion for numismatics went beyond his collecting activities. Beuth’s expertise becomes apparent in the many suggestions he submitted to his government – among other things on commemorative coins and the introduction of a European currency. For this efforts, he was honored by Prime Minister Joop den Uyl.

Now the first part of the collection, built by Lodewijk S. Beuth and his son, will be offered by our auction house. Part 1 contains coins that were issued after 1795, as well as specimens of the Dutch overseas territories. As usual, we chose some highlights of the collection to be presented in short films, an article and our list of highlights.

Select Highlights of Künker Auction 393 Coins

Lot number 3111

Netherlands.

Louis Napoleon, 1806-1810.

20 guldens 1808, Utrecht.

Extremely rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 40,000 euros

Lot number 3232

Netherlands.

William I., 1813-1840.

Pattern for the silver ducat (rijksdaalder) 1815, Utrecht, minted for trade with the Baltic states. Specimen in silver.

Only 12 specimens minted. About FDC.

Estimate: 30,000 euros

Lot number 3234

Netherlands.

William I., 1813-1840.

3 guldens 1817, Utrecht.

Only 12 specimens minted. FDC (Prooflike). From the collection King Farouk of Egypt “The palace collections of Egypt”, auction Sotheby and Co. Cairo 1954, No. 2425 (lot).

Estimate: 30,000 euros

Lot number 3465

Netherlands.

William III., 1849-1890.

2 ducats 1867, Utrecht.

Only 8 specimens are known of. Proof.

Estimate: 40,000 euros

Lot number 3524

Netherlands.

William III., 1849-1890.

1 gulden (100 Cents) 1867, Utrecht.

Minted for the World’s Fair in Paris.

Extremely rare. Proof.

Estimate: 50,000 euros

Lot number 3696

Netherlands.

Wilhelmina, 1890-1948.

2 1/2 guldens 1898, Utrecht.

Silver pattern with altered edge inscription.

Probably Unique. Proof.

Estimate: 50,000 euros

Viewing Possibilities

Künker is providing a chance to view these coins only by prior appointment through September 28, 2023 during our business hours at Nobbenburger Straße 4a. We kindly ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

