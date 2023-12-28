Legend Rare Coin Auctions Ceases Operations

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, Laura Sperber, owner of Legend Numismatics and a partner of Legend Rare Coin Auctions, notified clients and members of the numismatic media that, effective immediately, the Legend auction firm would cease operations.

In her statement, Sperber discussed the impact of her recent health issues on her quality of life and business. Sperber says these issues are behind her, and she plans to attend the January FUN Show and focus her full attention on Legend Numismatics, which she says is healthy and growing.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions started as a partnership between Sperber and Dan Morphy of Morphy Auctions of Denver, Pennsylvania. In 2014, the Morphy collaboration ended, and Legend conducted its Regency VIII sale exclusively under the Legend brand. November 2023’s Regency 62 will stand as the company’s final sale.

Under the leadership of Sperber, partner Bruce Morelan, and company presidents Julie Abrams and Jessica Berkman, Legend Rare Coin Auctions offered hand-curated auctions of high eye-appeal coins with a solid commitment to coins with CAC approval. This approach differentiated Legend from competing firms, which often conducted sales with thousands of lots over a dozen or more sessions.

Legend’s auction catalogs were issued in hardback and featured aggressive graphical styling. Sperber, a dealer with a direct communication style, would often comment on coins that she felt were worthy of collector enthusiasm. In her announcement, she invoked this unique style, saying that the firm had “handled several hundred million of some wicked cool coins.”

This direct style and Sperber’s eye for exceptional coins helped establish Legend Numismatics as one of the premier coin dealerships in the industry. Customers of Legend Rare Coin Auctions who want to keep in touch with Sperber or purchase coins from Legend Numismatics can do so by visiting their website: www.legendnumismatics.com.

* * *