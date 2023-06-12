Legend Rare Coin Official Auction of International Money Expo

Legend Rare Coin Auctions announces that they have been chosen to be the official auction for the newly created International Money Expo (IMEX), being held at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, October 26-29. This new numismatic convention, started by Col. Steven Ellsworth and Gary Adkins, promises to be a wonderful new event on the coin show circuit.

Regency Auction 61 will be billed as the official sale, and the firm will conduct full lot viewing of the sale at the show. Per the terms of the agreement with IMEX, the auction itself will be conducted the following week, Thursday, November 2, 2023, in the firm’s Red Bank, New Jersey, offices.

“While our auctions have long been associated with the PCGS Members Only Shows, we have expanded into more traditional numismatic conventions as well, serving since 2020 as an official auctioneer of the Central States Numismatic Convention,” said Jessica Berkman, President of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Our boutique style will complement this really interesting new show. We are excited to be able to offer our services as an auctioneer for what looks to be like a great event!”

“Steve and I are very pleased, proud, and excited to announce that Legend has been selected as the ‘official auctioneer’ for the International Money Exposition 2023 in Nashville,” said Gary Adkins, one of the founders of the new International Money Expo. “We decided early that we prefer to deal with an auctioneer with a reputation for quality and integrity. Having a firm that is willing to work with us, as well as consignors and buyers, to produce a first-class sale was key. We strongly believe a partnership with Legend will let us not only meet but exceed that goal.”

“We already have a great anchor collection to offer at this event,” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “‘Mr. Perfection,’ as he is known, has consigned his world-class Capped Bust Quarter set. This is an exciting collection, and we are honored to offer it at the International Money Expo!”

The Perfection Collection currently ranks as the #3 set of Capped Bust Quarters, Basic Set, 1815-1838 on the PCGS Set Registry and consists of the following amazing coins:

1815 PCGS MS65+

1818/5 PCGS MS66

1819 Small 9. PCGS MS64

1820 Large 0. PCGS MS66, Ex Pogue-Allan

1821 PCGS MS64

1822 PCGS MS62

1824/2 PCGS AU55

1825/4/2 B-1. PCGS MS64, Ex Col. E.H.R. Green/ Eric P. Newman

1828 PCGS MS64

1831 Small Letters, PCGS MS65+

1832 PCGS MS65+

1833 PCGS MS64

1834 PCGS MS65

1835 PCGS MS64+

1836 PCGS MS64

1837 PCGS MS67PL

1838 PCGS MS65+

* * *

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is accepting consignments for Regency Auction 61 until September 15. If you have coins to consign, contact Jessica Berkman or Greg Cohen at (732) 935-1168 or email [email protected].