What Not Online Auctions

HomePeopleLegendary Coin Dealer John B. Love Has Passed Away

Legendary Coin Dealer John B. Love Has Passed Away

CoinWeek
By CoinWeek
John B. Love.
John B. Love.

By CoinWeek Staff Reports …..
 

Longtime coin dealer John B. Love passed away on December 19, 2023, at his home in Whitefish, Montana. He was 87 years old. Love was a noted specialist in Morgan silver dollars and operated Record Coin Shop in the city of Cut Bank.

Love, along with fellow Morgan dollar specialist Wayne Miller, is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern silver dollar market. The two were partners for a short time in the early 2000s.

John Love was born on June 6, 1936, in Carbondale, Illinois, to Virgil and Florence Bracy Love. Bracy was also John’s middle name.

He attended the University of Montana on a football scholarship as a young man, playing one year before switching to tennis. Love graduated in 1959 but already had his sights set on becoming a full-time coin dealer.

In 1962, he opened his business.

When the Redfield Hoard of Morgan dollars came to market, John was one of its three major distributors. He handled Morgan dollars by the bag, by the roll, and by the coin. Love was a mentor to PCGS and NGC coin grader Michael “Miles” Standish and is listed as a contributor to Standish’s book Morgan Dollars: America’s Love Affair with a Legendary Coin [Coin Analyst Louis Golino reviewed the book for us back in 2014.CoinWeek]

John Love was a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) and a Life Member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). He was the 1990 recipient of the National Silver Dollar Roundtable’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2011, PCGS inducted Love into its Coin Dealer Hall of Fame.

* * *

CoinWeek
CoinWeekhttps://coinweek.com
Coinweek is the top independent online media source for rare coin and currency news, with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.
Previous article
The Big Impact of Small Coin Collectors

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

What Not Live Online Auctions - Bullion

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

L and C Dollars

Rick Snow Eagle Eye Rare Coins

DripShop Live

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.