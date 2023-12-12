Mint Error Coins News Magazine #68 Features Unique U.S. Errors

Mint Error News Magazine Issue 68: Unique U.S. Proof, Specimen, Pattern & Error Coins

Many numismatists, dealers, and collectors consider unique coins to be the most coveted, prized, and valuable. Many of these unique coins were documented by the United States Mint or one of the Mint branches, while others have no documentation at all but there are logical assumptions as to how and why they were struck.

Some of the most famous American coins were struck under mysterious circumstances, and the story behind each coin’s production adds to their rarity, prestige, and value. Examples of these “mysterious” coins include pieces struck in Proof where only one example is known or a special specimen striking produced using polished dies. Many other unique and unusual coins are patterns, trial strikes, or mint errors.

This issue of Mint Error News showcases some of the unique U.S. coins struck as a Proof, as a specimen strike, as a piece de caprice, or as a deliberately produced mint error rarity.

* * *

Mike Byers is the Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News. Consultants are numismatic experts recognized worldwide, including Heritage Auctions, Dave Camire, Ron Guth, Marc Crane, Andy Lustig, Saul Teichman, Michael Faraone, Steven Contursi, Jeff Ylitalo, John Wang, and Fred Weinberg (retired).

For more information about Mike Byers and his magazine, check out his website here.

* * *