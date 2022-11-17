CoinWeek Streaming News is brought to you by NGC. For information about NGC’s current grading specials and services, as well as to look up certs, pricing information, and current populations, visit www.ngccoin.com.

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan and Eisenhower dollar specialist James Sego team up to talk about the current state of the high-end Ike dollar market and to show off some interesting high-end Eisenhower dollars that James will use to anchor a brand new Top Tier Collection. They also define what makes a “high-end” Ike in the first place, and show off a few spectacular mint errors as well.

