Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has announced an exclusive partnership with the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to offer collectors a special certification label for the United States Mint’s 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum commemorative coins.

The coins, which are available for preorder now from the US Mint, are expected to start shipping in May.

Surcharges from each coin sold by the US Mint will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund overseen by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

Dedicated in 1991, the National Law Enforcement Memorial honors federal, state, and local law enforcement who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The museum, opened in 2018, organizes exhibits and educational programs to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

The exclusive NGC certification label will feature the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund logo. For every coin encapsulated with the special label, NGC will pay a royalty to the organization to support its initiatives and programs.

“Working with NGC to offer collectors this special label has been a wonderful experience,” says Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. “It perfectly complements the coins and underscores our mission to tell the story of American law enforcement.”

“NGC is honored that the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum chose to work with us to create this special label for collectors,” says Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “These coins will be very meaningful to many people, and we are proud to support and further this important organization’s initiatives.”

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coins include an Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar struck in Denver, a Proof Clad Half Dollar struck in San Francisco, an Uncirculated Silver Dollar and a Proof Silver Dollar, both struck in Philadelphia, and an Uncirculated Gold $5 and a Proof Gold $5, both struck at the West Point Mint. All of the coins are being sold individually, and the Proof coins are also being offered as a three-coin set. Coins from the Proof Set are eligible for a special set designation: Law Enforcement Proof Set.

The clad half dollars show a sheriff’s star on the obverse, a symbol synonymous with many law enforcement jobs.

The reverse depicts an eye looking at a fingerprint through a magnifying glass, paying tribute to those who work behind the scenes.

The silver dollars depict an officer kneeling next to a boy who is sitting on a basketball and reading a book. The inscription SERVE & PROTECT highlights the officer’s calm and assuring presence. The reverse displays a police officer shaking hands with a civilian. The images represent police officers’ commitment to supporting and keeping safe the communities that they serve.

A male and female police officer, proudly saluting, are featured on the obverse of the gold $5 coins. In remembrance of officers who have lost their lives, the reverse shows a tri-folded flag with three roses.

In addition to the exclusive NGC National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Label, the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels are available for the coins if they are received by NGC within the first 30 days of release.

For instructions to submit the 2021 National Law Enforcement Coins for NGC certification, visit NGCcoin.com.

