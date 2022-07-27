Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) certified two extremely rare and unusual Washington Quarter errors in 2017.

The first is the third-known example of a two-tailed quarter likely struck in the 1965-1967 period. This piece, now graded PCGS MS62, was purchased by noted error specialist Fred Weinberg at the September 2017 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo.

Keep in mind that while there are many two-headed or two-tailed coins in existence, nearly all are man-made “magician’s coins” made by sawing two coins in half and mating the matching parts. They will have a very different “ring” to them if dropped on a hard surface such as wood, metal or glass.

“It’s always an honor to grade a great rarity and this genuine two-tailed quarter is certainly one of the rarest of all U.S. Mint errors,” stated David Hall, former President of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT), parent company of PCGS.

The second piece is a 1968-S Proof Quarter, struck on a 90% silver planchet (Type 2, with upset rims) left over from 1964. While a few 1965 Silver Quarters are known (and a 1966 is rumored), it is the only known post-1964 Proof Silver Quarter.

This coin, now graded PCGS PR64, was also purchased by Mr. Weinberg at the September 2017 Long Beach Expo, and is accompanied by a July 1969 letter containing a spectrograph analysis confirming it is a 90% silver / 10% copper composition. Originally owned by well-known dealer Lyle Clark of California, this coin was purchased from Mr. Clark’s son.

Former PCGS President Don Willis noted at the time that the submission of these nearly unique and extremely valuable pieces underscores the high degree of confidence the market places in PCGS’s authenticity and grading opinions.

