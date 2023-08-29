Numismatic Crime – Bad Checks for Bullion Orders

A Report on Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Mail Fraud: Bad Checks for Bullion Orders

A dealer in Manakin Sabot, Virginia has reported receiving bad checks through the United States Postal Service from an individual who tried to order over $70,000 USD in coins and bullion. The checks were drawn on the Thread Bank out of Rogers, Tennessee. The dealer became suspicious of the checks and contacted the bank to verify the account. Bank representatives advised that the account had been closed.

Account Information:

Acct# 200000097759

Bank: Thread Bank

Account owner: Robin Barker

Address: Belle Fourche, ND

Signed by: Robin Barker

Fraud/Theft – Gold Bars

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fraud/theft case involving over $4 million in gold bars. The victim was scammed by suspects posing as Federal Trade Commission (FTC) officers. The suspects advised the victim that they were investigating a money laundering case wherein the victim was a prime suspect. The suspects had fraudulent FTC credentials and also presented the victim with a letter from the U.S. Supreme Court identifying him as a prime suspect.

This link is a list of stolen bars with serial numbers.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.