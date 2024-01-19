Numismatic Crime – Illinois, New York Coin Theft Suspects Wanted

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Suspects Wanted in Illinois Coin Shop Theft
The following suspects were involved in a coin shop theft of gold coins in Schaumburg, Illinois. The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is attempting to get the subjects identified with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in the United Kingdom. The suspects may be traveling to other shops and coin shows in the Illinois area.
Suspect in New York Issuing Bad Checks to Coin Dealers
A Virginia coin dealer has reported receiving multiple bad checks from an individual using different names and addresses from the New York area.
Suspect Aliases:
- David Neles
- David Meelis
- Dave Elis
Addresses Used:
- Waverly Ave. Holtsville, NY
- Box 6085 Holbrook, NY
- West Sunrise Hwy, Patchogue, NY
- 445 Furrows Rd, Holbrook, NY
NCIC is looking for any dealer around the country who may have been contacted or received orders from the names or addresses listed above.
Coins Lost/Stolen in Mail: USPS – New Jersey to Maryland
A package being being shipped from New Jersey to Maryland has been reported lost/stolen. The last scan was in Maryland on December 1, 2023. The package contained the following coins:
- 1807 Capped Bust, Large Stars, 50/20 50c VF35 47103650
- 1812 50c AU50 4710451
- 1854 Arrows 10c AU53 6821279006
- 1857-O 10c MS62 47411557 not CAC
- 1859 1c MS64 47103647 not CAC
- 1863 3cS AU50 47103648 not CAC
- 1870 “Pick Axe” 1c FS-303 BN MS64BN 47104506
- 1881 G$1 MS66 03473465 not CAC
- 1883 1c RB (Proof) PR64RB 0201107002
- 1894 5c MS64 47104507 not CAC
- 1897-O 10c PL 64+ 47104509 not CAC
- 1897-S 25c VF20 30398605 not CAC
- 1897-S 25c AU50 28196204
- 1898 25c MS64 83129526 not CAC
- 1908-S 25c XF45 24523939
- 1911-D 25c VF30 20560960
- 1914-D 5c MS65 47104508 not CAC
- 1927-S 25c VF30 16439387 not CAC
- 1929-D 5c AU58 45828991 not CAC
- 1940 10c (Proof) PR67 0319556
- 1817 50c AU55 47104513
- 1819 50c AU55 33091006 not CAC
- 1872-S 50c AU50 47103652 not CAC
- 1876-S T$1 MS62 6699291003 not CAC
- 1887 $1 MS63 08299912
- 1888-S $1 AU55 45791069
- 1892-O 50c AU55 05302112 not CAC
- 1894-O 50c AU55 04612842 not CAC
- 1896-O 50c XF40 12563057 not CAC
- 1896-S 50c AU55 not CAC
- 1897-O 50c AU53 60080353 not CAC
- 1897-S 50c AU53 05739502 not CAC
- 1898-O 50c AU53 04618864 not CAC
- 1898-S 50c XF45 27927516
- 1905-O 50c AU53 04612844 not CAC
- 1907-S 50c VF30 10148892
- 1913 50c AU50 04234701 not CAC
- 1914 50c AU50 33243827 not CAC
- 1937-D 50c MS66 47104514
- 1946-D 50c MS65 11321
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
