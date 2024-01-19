Numismatic Crime – Illinois, New York Coin Theft Suspects Wanted

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspects Wanted in Illinois Coin Shop Theft

The following suspects were involved in a coin shop theft of gold coins in Schaumburg, Illinois. The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is attempting to get the subjects identified with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in the United Kingdom. The suspects may be traveling to other shops and coin shows in the Illinois area.

Suspect in New York Issuing Bad Checks to Coin Dealers

A Virginia coin dealer has reported receiving multiple bad checks from an individual using different names and addresses from the New York area.

Suspect Aliases:

David Neles

David Meelis

Dave Elis

Addresses Used:

Waverly Ave. Holtsville, NY

Box 6085 Holbrook, NY

West Sunrise Hwy, Patchogue, NY

445 Furrows Rd, Holbrook, NY

NCIC is looking for any dealer around the country who may have been contacted or received orders from the names or addresses listed above.

Coins Lost/Stolen in Mail: USPS – New Jersey to Maryland

A package being being shipped from New Jersey to Maryland has been reported lost/stolen. The last scan was in Maryland on December 1, 2023. The package contained the following coins:

1807 Capped Bust, Large Stars, 50/20 50c VF35 47103650

1812 50c AU50 4710451

1854 Arrows 10c AU53 6821279006

1857-O 10c MS62 47411557 not CAC

1859 1c MS64 47103647 not CAC

1863 3cS AU50 47103648 not CAC

1870 “Pick Axe” 1c FS-303 BN MS64BN 47104506

1881 G$1 MS66 03473465 not CAC

1883 1c RB (Proof) PR64RB 0201107002

1894 5c MS64 47104507 not CAC

1897-O 10c PL 64+ 47104509 not CAC

1897-S 25c VF20 30398605 not CAC

1897-S 25c AU50 28196204

1898 25c MS64 83129526 not CAC

1908-S 25c XF45 24523939

1911-D 25c VF30 20560960

1914-D 5c MS65 47104508 not CAC

1927-S 25c VF30 16439387 not CAC

1929-D 5c AU58 45828991 not CAC

1940 10c (Proof) PR67 0319556

1817 50c AU55 47104513

1819 50c AU55 33091006 not CAC

1872-S 50c AU50 47103652 not CAC

1876-S T$1 MS62 6699291003 not CAC

1887 $1 MS63 08299912

1888-S $1 AU55 45791069

1892-O 50c AU55 05302112 not CAC

1894-O 50c AU55 04612842 not CAC

1896-O 50c XF40 12563057 not CAC

1896-S 50c AU55 not CAC

1897-O 50c AU53 60080353 not CAC

1897-S 50c AU53 05739502 not CAC

1898-O 50c AU53 04618864 not CAC

1898-S 50c XF45 27927516

1905-O 50c AU53 04612844 not CAC

1907-S 50c VF30 10148892

1913 50c AU50 04234701 not CAC

1914 50c AU50 33243827 not CAC

1937-D 50c MS66 47104514

1946-D 50c MS65 11321

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

* * *