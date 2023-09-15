Numismatic Crime – Police Look for Suspect in Michigan Coin Show Theft

Recent Numismatic Crime as Reported by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coin Show Theft – Lansing, Michigan

Police in Lansing, Michigan are investigating a theft at the Lansing Coin Show on September 2. A female suspect stole a tub of coins from a dealer’s table while the dealer was breaking down their bourse floor setup. The suspect had been present at the show for many hours, making a number of minor purchases. When she took the coins, the suspect was wearing a mask and was heard to be speaking in a foreign accent. There is video footage of her exiting the building and being joined by a male accomplice once she was outside. Both suspects ran across the street and went behind a building. There is currently no information about any vehicle used in the perpetration of the crime.

To download a list of the stolen coins, click here.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – Texas to New York

A package being shipped from Texas to New York by UPS (United Parcel Service) has been reported as stolen or lost. It was last scanned in New York but the package has not been delivered or located.

The delivery included 10 Burnished American Silver Eagles. The following is a list of certification numbers in case someone runs into them at a coin shop, coin show, or posted for sale online:

6796246-124

6796246-125

6796246-253

6796246-254

6796246-245

6796246-256

6796246-257

6796246-351

6796246-352

6796246-353

Ten 10oz American Silver Buffalo coins were also in the package.

Stolen in Transit: USPS – Minnesota to California

A coin dealer in Minnesota dealer sent packages containing currency via USPS (United States Postal Service) Priority Mail to customers in San Francisco, California. Once they received their deliveries, said customers reported that the packages had been opened and the contents had been removed.

To download a list of stolen notes, click here.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – California to Florida

Aother package sent via UPS has been reported lost or stolen. Sent from California, its last known location is Florida.

The following is a list of stolen or lost coins:

1- 2022-P $100 Gold Dragon Rectangle Bar NGC Gem Uncirculated First Day of Issue (6584825-002)

1- 2022-P $100 Gold Dragon Rectangle Bar Coin NGC MS 70 First Day of Issue (6565981-050)

1- 2006-W $50 Gold Eagle NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo First Strike (1993527-033)

1- 2021-W $50 Gold Eagle Type 2 NGC PF70 Ultra Cameo First Day of Issue (6304026-002)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.

