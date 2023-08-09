Numismatic Crime – Theft Suspect Caught at St. Louis Coin Show

A Report on Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Theft Suspect Detained at St. Louis Coin Show

The subject pictured below was caught stealing at the Missouri Numismatic Society’s (MNS) coin show in St. Charles.

Anyone who has seen or done business with this individual please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

Idaho Coin Shop Burglary

The Ada County Sheriff’s office in Eagle, Idaho, is investigating the early morning burglary of Eagle Coin & Precious Metals that occurred on July 25, 2023. Three suspects entered the building and took random coins and precious metals. Video footage is being reviewed and additional information will be sent out when available.

The following is a partial listing of stolen coins and precious metals:

1904 $2.50 NGC PF 55 1704993-002

1909 D $5 Indian PCGS MS63 47669785

1913S $10 Indian PCGS AU 55 47669788

1858 S $1 Gold NGC XF45 6340312-003

1881 $5 Gold Lib NGC MS61 4296501-002

1899 $2.50 PCGS AU58 47937788

Bermuda $30 Triangle Gold Coin NGC PF68 3347656-001

100 oz silver Academy bar

1860 S $3 dollar Gold PCGS F15

1896 $20 Gold raw AU

1902 S $20 Gold raw AU

1905 $10 Gold raw AU

30 various silver rounds

1 tube Austria Philharmonics

1 tube Australian Kangaroo

1904 Proof $2.50 NGC PR65 1704993-002

1929 $10 Friedberg 1801-1 Hailey National Bank Small Brown TY 1 SN D000280A PCGS VF 35 #47651676

1901 Fr.119 $10 Bison Ser # E7450927 PCGS VF 30 #47651674

* * *

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.

