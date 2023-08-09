Numismatic Crime – Theft Suspect Caught at St. Louis Coin Show

A Report on Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Theft Suspect Detained at St. Louis Coin Show
The subject pictured below was caught stealing at the Missouri Numismatic Society’s (MNS) coin show in St. Charles.
Anyone who has seen or done business with this individual please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
Idaho Coin Shop Burglary
The Ada County Sheriff’s office in Eagle, Idaho, is investigating the early morning burglary of Eagle Coin & Precious Metals that occurred on July 25, 2023. Three suspects entered the building and took random coins and precious metals. Video footage is being reviewed and additional information will be sent out when available.
The following is a partial listing of stolen coins and precious metals:
- 1904 $2.50 NGC PF 55 1704993-002
- 1909 D $5 Indian PCGS MS63 47669785
- 1913S $10 Indian PCGS AU 55 47669788
- 1858 S $1 Gold NGC XF45 6340312-003
- 1881 $5 Gold Lib NGC MS61 4296501-002
- 1899 $2.50 PCGS AU58 47937788
- Bermuda $30 Triangle Gold Coin NGC PF68 3347656-001
- 100 oz silver Academy bar
- 1860 S $3 dollar Gold PCGS F15
- 1896 $20 Gold raw AU
- 1902 S $20 Gold raw AU
- 1905 $10 Gold raw AU
- 30 various silver rounds
- 1 tube Austria Philharmonics
- 1 tube Australian Kangaroo
- 1904 Proof $2.50 NGC PR65 1704993-002
- 1929 $10 Friedberg 1801-1 Hailey National Bank Small Brown TY 1 SN D000280A PCGS VF 35 #47651676
- 1901 Fr.119 $10 Bison Ser # E7450927 PCGS VF 30 #47651674
* * *
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.
NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.