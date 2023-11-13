Olds Collection Early US Coins in Stack’s Bowers Whitman Auction

As part of the November 2023 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Winter Expo, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering the Olds Collection of United States Coinage, which focuses on Civil War-era gold and colonial and early federal coins. Many of the coins feature CAC and CMQ approval.

Among the highlights in the early federal section of the Olds Collection are two key date 1799 Draped Bust cents. Offered in lot 3002 is an overdate 1799/8 (Sheldon-188) graded Good-6 (PCGS) and approved as strong for the grade by CMQ. Lot 3003 presents the normal date 1799 (Sheldon-189) graded VF-30 (PCGS) and CMQ-approved. This normal date specimen is considerably finer than most S-189 cents, which are typically worn and impaired.

Lot 3077 features a Draped Bust dollar, struck 5% off center and graded AU-58 (PCGS) CAC CMQ, from the Hesselgesser Collection.

The Olds Collection also offers four exceptional 1799 Capped Bust gold coins. Lot 3152 is an AU-55 (NGC) 1799 BD-7 half eagle, a rare variety with only 14 to 18 examples known (according to numismatist John Dannreuther). Featured in lot 3153 is an AU-55 (PCGS) 1799 half eagle of the BD-8 variety, of which Dannreuther suggests only 22 to 30 pieces survive. Among the eagles is a noteworthy AU-53 (PCGS) 1799 BD-2 $10 in lot 3191, representing a scarce variety of the Small Stars Obverse type. Lot 3195 is an AU-53 (NGC) 1799 BD-10 eagle that has been approved by CMQ.

Representing the Civil War coinage is a pair of exceptional CAC-approved coins: an AU-55 (NGC) CAC 1861 three-dollar gold piece in lot 6480 and a MS-61 (NGC) CAC 1861 Liberty Head $20 double eagle gold coin in lot 6585.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2023 Showcase Auction, including the Olds Collection, is available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at their website, www.StacksBowers.com. For questions about the November auction or to consign your collection to an upcoming sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at (800) 458-4646 or by email at [email protected].

