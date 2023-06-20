Over $620,000 in Bitcoins and Crypto Sold in Stack’s Bowers Auction

$621,590 USD in Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency coins was sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in the Physical Cryptocurrency Session of their June 2023 Showcase Auction. Presented was a combined face-value of 12.79 Bitcoin (among other minor currencies) equal to approximately $320,000 at the time of the auction. With average premiums approaching 200% of face-value, bidders continue to embrace cryptocurrency coins as desirable numismatic collectibles.

This outstanding result also reflects a 25% year-over-year increase in total prices realized compared to the firm’s June 2022 offering.

Silver coinage from the classic pre-2014 era drew the strongest prices of the session, topped by a silver 2013 Casascius Gold Rim 1 Bitcoin that sold for $78,000 (over 3x face). The counterpart from the Lealana series, a 2013 Gold B 1 Bitcoin, also drew a strong price of $66,000 (over 2.5x face). A fractional 2013 Casascius 0.1 Bitcoin in silver sold for an impressive $10,200 (over 4x face).

The ever-popular brass Casascius 1 Bitcoin continued to draw strong premiums from bidders, with examples from 2011, 2012, and 2013 each selling for $40,800 (over 1.6x face). A 2015 Denarium 1 Bitcoin earned $33,600 (over 1.3x face) in the first such offering of the variety by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The Litecoin currency boasted similarly strong results, led by a 2013 Lealana 25 Litecoin that sold for $4,320 (over 2x face) and a 2013 Lealana 10 Litecoin that brought $2,280 (nearly 3x face). A 2013 Lealana 1 Litecoin sold for an impressive of $384 (nearly 5x face).

The Non-Loaded category was similarly replete with rarities, including a Redeemed 2011 Casascius “Bearer” Bitcoin Storage Bar that sold for $4,320, Unfunded 2013 Lealana 0.5 Bitcoin and 25 Litecoin pieces that each brought $2,280, and a Redeemed 2012 Casascius “Bitnickel” 5 Bitcoin that sold for $1,440. The sale also marked the first offering of a Polymerbit banknote by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, and bidders recognized this opportunity with a robust result of $720.

With significant premiums and $621,590 in prices realized in the June sale, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now looking ahead to their August 2023 Global Showcase offering of physical cryptocurrency, which will be headlined by a magnificent 2013 Casascius 10 Bitcoin—one of the most formidable rarities in the entire Physical Bitcoin category.

For questions on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Physical Cryptocurrency session or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact specialist James McCartney at [email protected] or call (800) 566-2580.