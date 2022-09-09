HM Queen Elizabeth II

By Bank of England …..

The Bank of England’s staff wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of everyone at the Bank, I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”

The building at Threadneedle Street will fly a flag at half-mast as a mark of respect.

As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do. Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.

The Queen and Australian Banknotes

By Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ……

The Reserve Bank of Australia wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be no immediate change to Australian banknotes. The $5 banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen can continue to be used. They will not be withdrawn and are likely to remain in circulation for years to come.

The reigning monarch has traditionally appeared on the lowest denomination of Australian banknote. The Reserve Bank will provide further updates in due course.

The Queen and the King on New Zealand’s Currency

By Reserve Bank of New Zealand….

There is no immediate impact on New Zealand’s banknote and coin designs and cash use as a result of a change in Sovereign. All existing coins and $20 banknotes in circulation featuring Queen Elizabeth the Second remain legal tender. It will be several years before we need to introduce coins featuring King Charles the Third, and longer until stocks of $20 notes are exhausted.

In more detail: