Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Stolen/Missing Currency

The notes pictured below were shipped via the US Postal Service:

Stolen Currency

The Abilene, Texas Police Department is investigating the theft of the following notes listed below:

Schwertner National Bank

$10 Small Notes

10956A001513

B000474A

B000553A

C000184A

E000233A

B000704A

$20 Small Notes

10956 A 000023 Type II (Very Scarce)

Large Notes

1464 Plain Back

Stolen/Missing Silver Eagle Box

A UPS package containing a sealed 1996 American Silver Eagle box was shipped via two-day UPS ground from Hawthorne, New Jersey to Bradenton, Florida. Last scan was in Sarasota, FL.

Missing/Stolen Packages

A FedEx package being shipped (March 25) from Westlake Village, California to Naples, Florida has been reported missing.

Package Contents:

1908 No Motto $20 St. Gaudens NGC MS64 Cert #4602252-112

.999 Silver Silver City Las Vegas, Nevada $10 Limited Edition Gaming Token

1941 (5) Coin Proof Set in capitol plastic holder

A Fedex Priority International package shipped March 27 from Italy to Westlake, Ohio was received by the victim with only an invoice inside. The package contained coins that had been purchased from the Savoca Blue 30th Auction.

Package Contents:

Savoca Blue 30th auction, lots 1497, 1545, 1550, 1573, 1620, 1632, 1633, 1635, 1650, 1663, 1671, 1687, 1764, 1773, 1776, 1780, 1787, 1805, 1809, 1811, 1827, 1844, 1845, 1870, 1871, 1873, 1880. Twenty Seven (27) ancient Roman Imperial coins in total.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

