Stack's Bowers Offers 1880 $1,000 Legal Tender Note, Rare Mexican Currency at August ANA Auction

1880 $1000 Legal Tender Note from the Tarzan Collection

One of the highlights of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August Official United States Currency Auction of the ANA World’s Fair of Money is a Fr.187j 1880 $1000 Legal Tender Note from the Tarzan Collection. Just 14 examples are known of this Lyons-Treat signed variety, all but one which are privately held and available to collectors. A single example resides in the collection of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The face design continues that used in the Series of 1869 and 1878, but with some changes. Depicted on the face are two seemingly unrelated vignettes, not particularly unusual in a layout for this period. To the left is Columbus in His Study, with a globe on the floor nearby. At the center is DeWitt Clinton (1769-1828), U.S senator and governor of New York, with the fingers of his right hand touching the side of his head.

A cherry red scalloped Treasury Seal is near the bottom right on the face of the note. Bold blue printed serial numbers are found in panels to the lower left and upper right of the portrait. Clean paper and plentiful margins are observed on this evenly circulated example. All of the engraved design elements are presented sharply including the vignettes on the face and the intricate green printed back. PMG has graded this note Very Fine 30 Net with a “Restoration” comment on the back of the holder.

The note carries an estimate of $125,000-$175,000. The live auction will be held August 10-13 in Rosemont, Illinois, with the internet portion scheduled for August 16-18, 2021.



Banco de Jalisco 5 Pesos Counterfeit Note

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official World Paper Money auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money is shaping up to be another great sale. Many rarities and will cross the auction block, including this Mexico counterfeit P-S328 5 Pesos from the Banco de Jalisco in PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ.

An extremely popular and scarce counterfeit type, this note was printed by National Bank Note Company, under the assumption that Thomas Marshal, who ordered the notes, was a member of the board of directors of Banco de Jalisco. Marshal invented the story and had NBNC print 5,000 of these notes. NBNC copied the American Bank Note Company’s design thinking that ABNC had lost the contract to print the notes and then shipped the order to one H.L. Middleton in New Orleans. Middleton started signing and selling the notes, but almost immediately was arrested by the United States Secret Service, who in turn confiscated the remaining notes. This note displays double zero serial numbers and is from Series B.

This note displays double zero serial numbers and is from Series B.


