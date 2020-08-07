A new denomination of the real will begin to be produced in August and will feature the maned wolf [Concept art, not actual design]



200 Real World Banknote By Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil) ……



The Central Bank is launching the newest denomination for the second family of the real: the R $ 200.00 world banknote. The note will feature the maned wolf (Chrysocyon brachyurus)and will begin production this month. Over the course of the year, 450 million units of the new banknote are expected to enter into circulation. The decision was approved by the National Monetary Council and aims to meet the increased demand for cash in kind that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure will have no impact on the country’s monetary base.

“With the production of the new banknote, the Central Bank acts preventively in case the population demands even more cash. The amount of money in circulation is adequate and there is no shortage of cash. We do not know, however, how long the effects of hoarding brought about by the pandemic can last. As money is still the basis of our transactions, we understand that the time is ripe for the launch of the new banknote,” stated Carolina Barros, Director of Administration of the Central Bank.

Like the other Real banknotes, the new world banknote contains security elements capable of protecting it from counterfeiting attempts. However, the Central Bank reinforces that every citizen, when receiving a banknote, must check the security items that will be presented on the Bank’s website and in the disclosure on the occasion of the launch.

Increased Demand for Cash

The measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the use of cash, in Brazil and in several countries around the world. In March, the amount of cash held by the population was approximately R $ 216 billion. From that moment, this amount started to rise rapidly and today it is R $ 277 billion.

Among the reasons for the greater demand for world banknotes and coins is hoarding–that is, money kept at home. With the reduction in economic activity, even the amounts paid in kind to the beneficiaries of government aid did not return with the expected speed because there is a decrease in the volume of purchases in general commerce. In addition, in times of crisis, there may be withdrawals to form reserves.

Maned Wolf

The maned wolf is a typical mammal of the Brazilian cerrado, but it also inhabits other open or savanna areas in South America. It can reach 30 kilos in weight and measure 90 centimeters in height.

In 2001, research was carried out to choose fauna specimens for new denominations included in the Real standard. The two most popular animals – the sea turtle and the golden lion tamarin – were used, respectively, in the R $ 2.00 (two reais) and R $ 20.00 (twenty reais) ballots and the third most popular – the maned wolf – will be printed on the new bill.

It will not be the first time that the maned wolf has appeared on Brazilian money, but the first for a world Banknote. Between December 1993 and September 1994, the wolf adorned the coin denomination of 100,00 (one hundred) Cruzeiros Reais. At the time, 90 million pieces of the coin were minted.